Mnet's 'Show Me the Money' to return with 12th season in 2026
Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 12:52
- KIM JU-YEON
The 12th season of Mnet's long-running hip-hop competition show “Show Me the Money” (2012–) will premiere on Jan. 15, 2026, and feature Zico, Jay Park and show-winning alumni as “producers,” or experienced rappers who act as both mentors and judges to the contestants.
This marks the franchise's return in three years, as the 11th season ended in December 2022.
Hip-hop musicians and producers Crush, Gray, Loco, J-Tong, Hukky Shibasek and Lil Moshpit, many of who have been on the show before, will also serve as mentors and judges in the upcoming season, according to CJ ENM on Tuesday.
As the 12th season will have Mnet co-producing the show with local streaming platform TVing — also owned by CJ ENM — for the first time, the show producers have decided to change the show so that it is more “tailored for the online streaming experience,” the company said in its news release.
“The show expands beyond its traditional Mnet broadcast format, with a Tving-style narrative,” said chief producer Choi Hyo-jin, who has overseen the franchise for years. She promised that this would be the “strongest and richest season yet," with a diverse group of contestants and the “strongest lineup of producers.”
“Show Me the Money” first aired in June 2012. The franchise has since launched the careers of rappers such as BewhY and Loco, as well as those of popular contestants including Be'O and Mudd the Student.
The 12th season will premiere at 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2026, simultaneously on Mnet and Tving.
