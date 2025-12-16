Park Na-rae to refrain from comments on controversies until legal proceedings conclude
Comedian Park Na-rae said Tuesday that she would refrain from making further public statements on her recent controversies until the legal procedures have concluded.
Park sent a two-minute video to media outlet Ilgan Sports where she briefly addressed the allegations made against her, which include abuse toward former managers, receiving unauthorized medical treatments and embezzlement, according to its report.
“I voluntarily stepped down from all the programs I was part of,” she said. “I made the decision because I didn’t want to burden the production crew and my co-workers.”
She explained that she wanted to verify the facts through the legal procedures that were underway and that it “wasn’t just a matter of personal feelings or relationships [...] This decision is not about blaming anyone but about removing personal judgment from the process and allowing it to be resolved formally.”
She said she would use her hiatus to “sort out” and “reflect” on the situation.
She did not specify her stance on the allegations.
Park is accused by two of her former managers for abuse and embezzlement, filing a police complaint and a court petition seeking provisional seizure of Park’s real estate assets. Park has since filed a countersuit against them.
The comedian is also in hot water for receiving medical treatment by an unauthorized doctor, who admitted to not possessing a medical license on Monday.
Park departed from variety shows including MBC’s “I Live Alone” and "Where Is My Home” (2019-) and tvN’s “Amazing Saturday” (2018-).
