‘둘이 춰야 한다’: 주한 아르헨티나·우루과이 대사관, 서울서 ‘탱고의 날’ 쇼케이스 개최
Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 11:27
It takes two: Embassies of Argentina and Uruguay hold Tango Day showcase in Korea
‘둘이 춰야 한다’: 주한 아르헨티나·우루과이 대사관, 서울서 ‘탱고의 날’ 쇼케이스 개최
Korea JoongAng Daily 6면
Friday, Dec. 15, 2025
The notes of a bandoneón and the hush of an expectant crowd filled the Art Hall of the Yongsan District Office in central Seoul on Thursday afternoon as diplomats, local officials and dancers gathered to showcase tango, which was born on the shores of the Río de la Plata in South America but has found a home in Korea.
notes: 선율, 음표
expectant: 기대에 부푼
showcase: 선보이다
목요일 (12월 11일) 오후 서울 용산구청 아트홀에는 반도네온(아르헨티나와 우루과이에서 특히 사랑받는 전통 악기로, 탱고 음악의 핵심을 이루는 아코디언)의 선율과 기대에 찬 관중의 정적이 가득했다. 주한 외교사절들, 한국 정부 관계자, 무용수들이 모여 남미의 리오 데 라 플라타에서 탄생했지만 이제 한국에서도 보금자리를 찾아가는 탱고를 선보였다.
The performances, held for the International Day of Tango, showed how passion can become a diplomatic language and highlighted the vibrant tango community in Seoul, thousands of miles from Buenos Aires and Montevideo.
diplomatic language: 외교적 언어
vibrant: 활기찬, 생기가 넘치는
국제 탱고의 날을 맞아 열린 공연은 '열정'이 어떻게 외교적 언어가 될 수 있는 지를 보여주었고, 부에노스아이레스와 몬테 비데오에서 수천 마일 떨어진 서울의 활기찬 탱고 커뮤니티를 조명했다.
The ceremony opened with a joint speech by the ambassadors of Argentina and Uruguay, the two nations that cradle tango’s origins. The two ambassadors — engaging in a friendly, almost conversational duet — evoked the intertwined histories of their nations and the music that binds them. Tango, they reminded the audience, was not merely entertainment but a product of migration, hybrid identity and shared struggle.
cradle: 발상지, 요람
evoke: 환기시키다, 떠올려 주다
intertwine: 뒤얽히다
hybrid identity: 복합적 정체성
행사는 탱고의 발상지인 아르헨티나와 우루과이 두 나라 대사의 공동 연설로 시작됐다. 마치 친근하고 대화를 나누는 듯한 두 대사는 양국의 뒤얽힌 역사와 그들을 이어주는 음악을 환기시켰다. 그들은 관객들에게 탱고가 단순한 오락이 아니라 이주, 복합적 정체성, 그리고 공유된 투쟁의 산물 임을 상기시켰다.
“Buenos Aires and Montevideo were the birthplace of tango,” Uruguayan Ambassador Pablo Scheiner said. “We always say that tango is a creation of two shores, a child of the Río de la Plata, a cultural and historical bridge that unites our countries.”
birthplace: 탄생지, 출생지
shore: 해안, 해변
파블로 셰이너 주한 우루과이 대사는 “부에노스아이레스와 몬테비데오는 탱고의 탄생지였다”며 “항상 탱고가 두 해안의 합작품이며, 리오 데 라 플라타가 낳았고, 양국을 잇는 문화적, 역사적 다리라고 늘 말한다”고 전했다.
Argentine Ambassador Dario Cesar Celaya Alvarez added that tango, like jazz, traveled the world to become universal. Its power to fuse song, dance and emotional narrative, he said, explains why it has become “part of the human repertoire.” In 2009, Unesco recognized tango as part of the world’s Intangible Cultural Heritage.
universal: 보편화, 일반적인, 전 세계적인
fuse: 융합하다
다리오 세사르 셀라야 알바레스 주한 아르헨티나 대사는 탱고가 재즈처럼 세계를 누비며 보편화 되었다고 덧붙였다. 그는 노래, 춤, 그리고 감정적인 이야기를 융합하는 힘이 탱고가 "인류 레퍼토리의 일부"가 된 이유라고 설명했다. 2009년 유네스코는 탱고를 세계 무형문화유산으로 지정했다.
The ambassadors also praised Korea’s fast-growing tango community — its dancers, milongas, academies and enthusiasts — whose devotion has made Seoul an unlikely but vibrant center for the art form. Yongsan District, they announced, will host two major events next year: the Pacific Tango Championship in June 2026 and the Korea Tango Championship in February 2026. Both will take place at the Art Hall of the Yongsan District Office, which Alvarez declared “the Tango District of Seoul and Korea.”
enthusiast: 애호가, 열광적인 지지자
declare: 선언하다, 공표하다
두 대사는 또한 빠르게 성장하는 한국의 탱고 사회, 즉 무용수, 전문가 그리고 열성적인 애호가들의 헌신을 높이 평가하며, 이들의 열정 덕분에 서울이 뜻밖에 활기찬 탱고의 중심지로 자리매김했다고 말했다. 대사들은 용산구가 내년에 두 개의 주요 행사를 개최할 것이라고 발표했다. 2026년 6월에 열리는 ‘퍼시픽 탱고 챔피언십’과 2026년 2월의 ‘코리아 탱고 챔피언십’. 두 행사 모두 용산구청 아트홀에서 열릴 예정이며, 알바레스 대사는 이곳을 “서울과 한국의 탱고 구역”이라고 선언했다.
BY MICHAEL LEE AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)