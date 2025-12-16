Han Kang works most read by students at 'SKY' universities this year
Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 15:10
- YOON SEUNG-JIN
Works by Han Kang, the first Korean to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, were among the most read books this year by students at Seoul National University (SNU), Yonsei University and Korea University — collectively known as the “SKY” universities.
According to library loan data released on Tuesday from the three universities, Han’s “Human Acts” (2014) ranked second at SNU, third at Korea University and 10th at Yonsei University.
Another of Han’s novels, “The Vegetarian” (2007), placed third at SNU, while “Greek Lessons” (2011) ranked 10th at Korea University and “We Do Not Part” (2021) came in ninth at Yonsei University.
Following Han’s works, novelist Yang Gwi-ja’s “Contradictions” (1998) was also among the most read Korean novels. The novel ranked fourth at Korea University and second at Yonsei University.
Foreign titles also ranked high.
Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez’s “One Hundred Years of Solitude” (1967) topped the list at SNU, while “No Longer Human” (1948) by Japanese writer Osamu Dazai ranked fifth at SNU. U.S. novelist John Williams’ “Stoner” (1965) placed ninth at Korea University.
For nonfiction books, historian Yuval Noah Harari’s “Homo Deus” (2015) ranked fourth at SNU, while “Why Fish Don’t Exist” (2020), an essay by science journalist Lulu Miller, ranked first at Korea University and fifth at Yonsei University. Michael Sandel’s “The Tyranny of Merit: What’s Become of the Common Good?” (2020) ranked second at Korea University.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
