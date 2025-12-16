 Han Kang works most read by students at 'SKY' universities this year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

Han Kang works most read by students at 'SKY' universities this year

Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 15:10
Novelist Han Kang's “Human Acts” (2014) is displayed on a shelf at Kyobo Book Centre in Jongno District, central Seoul. [YONHAP]

Novelist Han Kang's “Human Acts” (2014) is displayed on a shelf at Kyobo Book Centre in Jongno District, central Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
Works by Han Kang, the first Korean to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, were among the most read books this year by students at Seoul National University (SNU), Yonsei University and Korea University — collectively known as the “SKY” universities. 
 
According to library loan data released on Tuesday from the three universities, Han’s “Human Acts” (2014) ranked second at SNU, third at Korea University and 10th at Yonsei University.
 

Related Article

 
Another of Han’s novels, “The Vegetarian” (2007), placed third at SNU, while “Greek Lessons” (2011) ranked 10th at Korea University and “We Do Not Part” (2021) came in ninth at Yonsei University.
 
Following Han’s works, novelist Yang Gwi-ja’s “Contradictions” (1998) was also among the most read Korean novels. The novel ranked fourth at Korea University and second at Yonsei University.
 
Foreign titles also ranked high.
 
Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez’s “One Hundred Years of Solitude” (1967) topped the list at SNU, while “No Longer Human” (1948) by Japanese writer Osamu Dazai ranked fifth at SNU. U.S. novelist John Williams’ “Stoner” (1965) placed ninth at Korea University.
 
For nonfiction books, historian Yuval Noah Harari’s “Homo Deus” (2015) ranked fourth at SNU, while “Why Fish Don’t Exist” (2020), an essay by science journalist Lulu Miller, ranked first at Korea University and fifth at Yonsei University. Michael Sandel’s “The Tyranny of Merit: What’s Become of the Common Good?” (2020) ranked second at Korea University.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Han Kang

More in K-campus

Han Kang works most read by students at 'SKY' universities this year

Dorm eviction notice showing nationality sparks xenophobia accusations at Soongsil University

Yonsei voids 58th student council election results after misconduct allegations

Korea University to create scholarship to honor late Young Chul Burger owner

Deer from military academy safely returned after short escape

Related Stories

Fans gather at Han Kang's residence and bookstore — in pictures

Nobel win awakens interest in novelist Hang Kang's musical side

Fiction surges in January book sales as Han Kang fever keeps the tills ringing

Han Kang to deliver Nobel Prize lecture on Saturday

'It didn't feel real': Author Han Kang makes first public speech since winning Nobel Prize
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)