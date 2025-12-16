New guided missiles deployed with capability of striking North Korean artillery

New advanced guided missiles have been deployed with the capability of striking North Korean long-range artillery pieces hidden in caves, sources said Tuesday.The Korean Tactical Surface-to-Surface Missile (KTSSM), which is dubbed the "long-range artillery killer," has been developed since North Korea's 2010 shelling of Yeonpyeong Island that killed two workers and two Marines.A ceremony marking the deployment was held at the Army's strategic missile command in Wonju, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).The advanced missile is expected to enhance the military's operational capabilities and step up the nation's key deterrence system, according to DAPA.Yonhap