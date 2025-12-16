North Korean leader attends factory opening ceremony with daughter Kim Ju-ae beside him
Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 14:03
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent visit to a local factory opening ceremony drew attention for the attendance of his daughter, Kim Ju-ae, who was spotted walking beside him and sometimes in front of him — a rare sight for the North's leader.
The ceremony marked the completion of a local food processing factory and a comprehensive service center built under the regime’s “Regional Development 20×10 Policy.” The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday that completion ceremonies were held Monday at regional factories in five locations nationwide.
Kim’s wife, Ri Sol-ju, and their daughter both attended the event. It marked the first time in about six months that Ri and Kim Ju-ae appeared together alongside Kim Jong-un at a public event, following the opening ceremony of the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Area in June.
Photos released by North Korean media highlighted Kim Ju-ae standing next to her father in the spotlight. In some images, she was seen examining products on her own while Kim appeared to be briefing officials, and in others she was shown walking ahead of him.
By contrast, Ri kept a relatively low profile, standing apart from Kim and Kim Ju-ae. In one photo, she remained standing while Kim and their daughter were seated at a computer.
After personally cutting the ribbon and touring the facilities, Kim Jong-un said the effort to “achieve a leap forward in the local areas and provide the people with precious entities of prosperity and civilization are a sacred undertaking which our Party serving the people should unconditionally and consistently push ahead without a moment's stagnation or delay.”
The state leader added that “the regional people are the beneficiaries and enjoyers of the regional development policy in the new era” and pledged that “the Party will lead to endless upswing and expansion the era of dynamic movement beyond all precedents and limits in terms of speed of advance and changes for national rejuvenation and breadth and depth of innovation and creation with its stronger will and strenuous efforts.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)