North Korean leader's wife spotted with what appears to be a Gucci handbag during factory visit
Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 16:07
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
Ri Sol-ju, wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was spotted carrying what appears to be a Gucci handbag, during a visit to a local factory opening held on Monday.
The ceremony marked the completion of a local food processing factory and a comprehensive service center built under the regime's “Regional Development 20-10 Policy.” The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday that completion ceremonies were held Monday at regional factories in five locations nationwide.
The bag appears similar to the one she carried at the opening ceremony of the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Area in June. The handbag, if genuine, is reportedly sold for around 3 million won ($2,030) on Gucci’s official online store.
Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un's sister, was previously spotted carrying a bag from French luxury brand Dior in 2023. In the same year, the leader's daughter Kim Ju-ae was seen wearing a Dior coat while attending the test launch of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile.
The United Nations Security Council has banned the export of luxury goods to North Korea under Resolution 1718, which was adopted in response to the North’s first nuclear test in 2006.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)