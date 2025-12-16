Unification Ministry's absence at South Korea-U.S. talks raises questions on government coordination efforts
Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 20:22
The Ministry of Unification’s boycott of joint South Korea-U.S. discussions on North Korea has sparked internal tensions within the government, prompting the presidential office's National Security Council (NSC) to summon senior officials from both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Unification Ministry for meetings on Tuesday to issue warnings.
"The NSC told the Foreign Ministry and Unification Ministry to be careful that no divisions appear in public," a source familiar with the situation said. "I understand it also held discussions with senior officials from both sides."
As he departed for the United States on Tuesday, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said there is "ongoing coordination and discussion within the NSC" and that the government "will continue striving to speak with one voice in matters of foreign policy.”
But with interministerial friction over policy leadership on North Korea now out in the open, many observers expect the coordination process to remain bumpy.
Some speculate that President Lee Jae Myung could step in to mediate the dispute when both the foreign and unification ministries deliver their policy briefings to the president on Friday. The president leads the NSC.
While the Foreign Ministry led Tuesday’s policy consultation with the U.S. side, the Unification Ministry opted out and instead held its own briefing in the afternoon for foreign diplomats and representatives of international organizations, calling for support for the government’s approach to North Korea policy.
The Foreign Ministry described Tuesday’s talks as a “follow-up consultation to the South Korea-U.S. summit joint fact sheet.” It had previously said last Friday that the meeting was intended to continue discussions stemming from the fact sheet, while the Unification Ministry cited this framing as justification for skipping the meeting, calling it a matter of foreign affairs that did not require its participation.
Analysts said the Foreign Ministry may have sought to minimize controversy by characterizing the meeting as “summit follow-up consultations,” a broader label, to avoid the impression that North Korea was discussed without the participation of the lead agency on inter-Korean affairs.
The Foreign Ministry also said that “all issues related to the Korean Peninsula mentioned in the fact sheet were discussed comprehensively.” The listed agreements included a joint call for North Korea to abandon its programs for weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and ballistic missiles and to comply with its international obligations.
After the meeting, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release that “Korea and the United States agreed on the importance of maintaining close coordination when implementing future policy on the Korean Peninsula” and that they would “continue to enhance communication across all levels.”
This was seen as echoing previous U.S. calls for a unified and calibrated message from Seoul, as Washington has grown wary of South Korea moving ahead with independent policy initiatives toward the North.
Jeong Yeon-doo, vice minister for diplomatic strategy and intelligence at the Foreign Ministry, and Kevin Kim, chargé d'affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, led the meeting.
From the Korean side, Unification Ministry officials were absent, with officials from the foreign and defense ministries, including Baek Yong-jin, director-general for Korean Peninsula policy at the Foreign Ministry, in attendance.
The list of U.S. participants further highlighted the meeting’s focus. It included Dan Cintron, acting deputy assistant secretary of state, Maria Sand from the State Department’s North Korea team, and Brian Kux, a senior intelligence analyst from the Bureau of Intelligence and Research.
Scott Johnson, Korea country director at the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, and Brigadier General Anthony Henderson, in charge of strategic planning and policy at U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), also attended, suggesting the discussions included an assessment of North Korea’s military activities.
Also present was Joe Schofield, the State Department's general counsel, reflecting the legal dimensions of North Korea sanctions policy.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Il said in a regular briefing that such meetings would take place regularly going forward.
“The foreign and unification ministries function as one team in matters of foreign policy and national security, working closely in cooperation and dialogue,” Park said.
Some analysts said the Foreign Ministry’s choice to mention that “foreign and security authorities from both South Korea and the United States attended” in its press release was a subtle signal underlining the Unification Ministry’s absence.
Still, observers said the absence of the Unification Ministry — the lead agency on North Korea policy — undermined the intended purpose of coordinating interagency positions. The meeting ended with the two foreign ministries merely reconfirming their shared stances, without moving the conversation forward.
Though some feared the dispute could reignite ideological tensions between the so-called alliance-first and autonomy-first factions within government, the current mood suggests that the situation is entering a cooling-off phase — at least for now.
“The foreign and unification ministries share the same goal of establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula,” a Unification Ministry official told reporters. “There may be differences in approach, but ultimately we will coordinate and present a unified position.”
