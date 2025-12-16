16 military police officials suspended over attempt to detain politicians under martial law

The Defense Ministry on Tuesday suspended 16 military police officials over their alleged attempt to detain lawmakers on the night former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law last December.The personnel from the ministry's Criminal Investigation Command will also face questioning by a government task force probing public officials' involvement in the martial law bid, ministry spokesperson Chung Bin-na said during a press briefing."The task force received tip-offs over the past three weeks and, after sorting them into investigative leads, immediately launched an investigation yesterday," Chung said.Senior officials of the command are accused of dispatching 10 investigators to the National Assembly on the night of the declaration to detain lawmakers and prevent them from voting down the decree.Yonhap