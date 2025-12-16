 16 military police officials suspended over attempt to detain politicians under martial law
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

16 military police officials suspended over attempt to detain politicians under martial law

Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 18:55
Chung Bin-na, new spokesperson of the Defense Ministry, speaks during a press conference at the ministry in Seoul on Dec. 16. [YONHAP]

Chung Bin-na, new spokesperson of the Defense Ministry, speaks during a press conference at the ministry in Seoul on Dec. 16. [YONHAP]

 
The Defense Ministry on Tuesday suspended 16 military police officials over their alleged attempt to detain lawmakers on the night former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law last December.
 
The personnel from the ministry's Criminal Investigation Command will also face questioning by a government task force probing public officials' involvement in the martial law bid, ministry spokesperson Chung Bin-na said during a press briefing.
 

Related Article

 
"The task force received tip-offs over the past three weeks and, after sorting them into investigative leads, immediately launched an investigation yesterday," Chung said.
 
Senior officials of the command are accused of dispatching 10 investigators to the National Assembly on the night of the declaration to detain lawmakers and prevent them from voting down the decree.

Yonhap
tags Korea Defense Ministry police martial law

More in Politics

Busan mayoral election rocked by frontrunners' ties to Unification Church

16 military police officials suspended over attempt to detain politicians under martial law

Incheon Airport chief says detecting dollars hidden in books ‘practically impossible’

Lee Jong-ho admits to giving 300 million won to former first lady

Widening trade deficit, higher prices: Trump tariffs not quite working as expected, U.S. data suggests

Related Stories

Defense Ministry to review creating internal reporting channel regarding Dec. 3 martial law

Defense Ministry stands down 2 senior officials for involvement in 2024 martial law attempt

Soldiers to be awarded for defending 'constitutional values' during martial law bid

Arrest warrants issued for chiefs of national police, Seoul police

Defense Ministry suspends duties of three senior military officials
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)