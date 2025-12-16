 Incheon Airport chief says detecting dollars hidden in books ‘practically impossible’
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Incheon Airport chief says detecting dollars hidden in books ‘practically impossible’

Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 17:29
Incheon International Airport Corporation CEO Lee Hak-jae speaks during a press briefing at the corporation’s headquarters on Dec. 16. [INCHEON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CORPORATION]

Incheon International Airport Corporation CEO Lee Hak-jae speaks during a press briefing at the corporation’s headquarters on Dec. 16. [INCHEON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CORPORATION]

 
Lee Hak-jae, the CEO of the Incheon International Airport Corporation, strongly pushed back against President Lee Jae Myung’s call for tighter inspections to catch cash smuggling, saying it would be “practically impossible” under current operating conditions.
 
Although the press briefing on Tuesday was intended to review the airport's performance during 2025 and present its plans for 2026, the focus quickly shifted to the so-called bookmark dollar controversy.
 

Related Article

 
During a policy briefing held by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Friday, President Lee asked if it was true that people were smuggling tens of thousands of dollars out of the country by hiding $100 bills between book pages. When CEO Lee struggled to answer and began reading from a prepared document, the president interrupted him: “Don’t just read what was written for you. You’re missing the point.”
 
Two days later, CEO Lee posted a rebuttal on social media, in which he wrote that even veteran airport employees would have struggled to answer the president's question unless they worked in security. He added that the president’s comments risked creating the misperception that “hiding dollars in books is a foolproof way to get [money] through airport screening.”
 
At the press briefing on Tuesday, CEO Lee responded to the president's order on Friday to “look through every book passing through [airport] security” by stating that it is “logistically unfeasible” to open and inspect every book in every piece of luggage in search of hidden currency. 
 
“That kind of policy would cause massive disruptions to airport operations,” he said. “It would impose unreasonable inconvenience on travelers and hurt service quality.”
 
Travelers walk and shop inside the duty-free area of Terminal 1 at Incheon International Airport on Nov. 6. [YONHAP]

Travelers walk and shop inside the duty-free area of Terminal 1 at Incheon International Airport on Nov. 6. [YONHAP]

 
The CEO then emphasized that full baggage inspections fall under the jurisdiction of the Korea Customs Service, not the airport.
 
“The airport’s job is to look for dangerous items as part of aviation security,” he said. “If any suspicious items are found, including money, they are handed over to customs for further inspection.”
 
He rejected the idea of mandatory book screening in checked luggage, noting that many travelers, including international students, carry a large number of books.
 
“Opening and inspecting each book is not realistic in terms of time or manpower,” he said. “Currently, about 10 percent of checked bags are opened and inspected at the 'interest' alert level. If 30 percent of all checked bags were estimated to contain books with smuggled cash, the alert level would be raised to 'caution' or 'serious,' significantly increasing congestion [because more bags would need to be searched].”
 
At the policy briefing on Friday, President Lee had reprimanded the CEO for failing to provide a clear update on the company's airport development project in Egypt. CEO Lee clarified at the press briefing on Tuesday that the project is still in its early stages. 
 
“We expect a bid to be announced around April next year,” he said. “After the airport passes the preliminary qualification screening, we will review the results internally before deciding whether to bid and at what price.”
 
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a policy briefing held by the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety at the Sejong Convention Center on Dec. 16. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a policy briefing held by the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety at the Sejong Convention Center on Dec. 16. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
CEO Lee also voiced frustration over delays in expanding airport infrastructure.
 
“Incheon International Airport offers world-class service, but it remains one of the only major airports without a paid express lane for business-class travelers,” he said. “It’s common sense, yet discussion within the government and political circles hasn’t progressed.”
 
According to him, the airport's expansion should have begun two years ago.
 
“There’s been no official government announcement, and the [...] expansion isn’t even included in the [land ministry’s] fourth basic aviation policy plan,” he said. “I will do my part to ensure the project moves forward without delays.”
 
Additionally, CEO Lee addressed recent rumors about his possible resignation or return to politics by running in next year’s local elections.
 
“I've never considered either option,” he said.
 
CEO Lee, a three-term lawmaker and then-member of former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s campaign, was appointed CEO of Incheon International Airport Corporation in June 2023.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags incheon international airport ceo president lee jae myung smuggling

More in Politics

Incheon Airport chief says detecting dollars hidden in books ‘practically impossible’

Lee Jong-ho admits to giving 300 million won to former first lady

Widening trade deficit, higher prices: Trump tariffs not quite working as expected, U.S. data suggests

Martial law investigation releases findings after half-year inquiry, both DP and PPP unhappy with results

Lee urges faster Sejong presidential office construction but design and budget present challenges

Related Stories

New head of Incheon airport faces challenges

Incheon Airport begins testing expanded passenger terminal

Incheon is world's first airport to win top ACI honor for three years running

Summer surge: Incheon Airport a zoo during peak travel season

Incheon Airport plans to designate gate for celebrities
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)