More in Politics

Lee Jong-ho admits to giving 300 million won to former first lady

Widening trade deficit, higher prices: Trump tariffs not quite working as expected, U.S. data suggests

Martial law investigation releases findings after half-year inquiry, both DP and PPP unhappy with results

Lee urges faster Sejong presidential office construction but design and budget present challenges

Reform Party's Lee Jun-seok summoned by special counsel again for ex-first lady's alleged 2022 nomination interference