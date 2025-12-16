A Christmas Story
Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 18:06 Updated: 16 Dec. 2025, 18:09
Students attach handwritten wishes to a Christmas tree made out of books at Changpa Library on Daegu University’s Gyeongsan campus on Dec. 16. Created to enliven the library ahead of Christmas, the installation was built using about 4,000 discarded books and stands 5 meters (16.4 feet) tall and 3 meters wide.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
