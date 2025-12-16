Business owner sentenced for forging settlement documents in court case

AI fabrication of Kim Soo-hyun audio cannot be determined, forensic agency says

Court to deliver ruling Jan. 16 on Yoon's charges regarding obstructing arrest, deleting records

Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee's mother misses final deadline to pay $1.7 million in overdue penalties

Related Stories

Woman receives heavier suspended sentence for attempting to kill husband in his sleep

3 Korean men sentenced to prison for romance scam ring in Cambodia

Man who livestreamed sexual assault gets sentence reduced from eight to five years

Teenager gets four years in jail for filming women's toilets in Jeju

Actor Cho Jin-woong’s past sparks political clash as top court data reveals sharp rise in juvenile rulings