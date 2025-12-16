Grandson of late President Park Chung Hee completes Marine basic training
Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 16:12
Park Se-hyeon, the eldest grandson of former President Park Chung Hee (1917-1979), completed basic training as a Marine on Dec. 4.
A graduation ceremony for the 1,323rd class of recruits took place at the Marine Corps Education and Training Group in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, that day, according to military sources on Tuesday.
The ceremony was attended by over 3,000 people, including the commanding officer of Camp Mujuk, a U.S. Marine Corps Installation in Pohang, members of the Marine Corps, and the recruits' families.
The event was livestreamed on the Korean Forces Network's YouTube channel, showing footage of Park Se-hyeon alongside his father, Park Ji-man, chairman of materials company EG, and his mother, Seo Hyang-hee.
During the ceremony, Park Se-hyeon saluted his father and gave a formal military introduction. He appeared to hold back tears as he did so. Park Ji-man responded by patting his son on the shoulder and embracing him. Park Se-hyeon then turned to his mother, greeting her with a tearful hug.
Park Se-hyeon was awarded a U.S. Marine Corps general’s award, given to outstanding recruits.
“I want to thank the families, relatives, and friends of the 1,323rd class of Marines. They trained so hard they hardly noticed the cold,” Brig. Gen. Lee Jong-moon, head of the training group, said in a speech.
Park Se-hyeon, at 20, is the eldest of four sons born to Park Ji-man and Seo. He returned to Korea from studying abroad in the United States and voluntarily enlisted in the Marine Corps on Oct. 27. He is reportedly hoping to join the Reconnaissance Unit, an elite force under the direct command of the Marine Corps.
His decision to join the Marines drew public attention because it differed from the paths taken by his grandfather, a former Army general, and his father, a graduate of the 27th class of the Korea Military Academy.
He is also the nephew of former President Park Geun-hye.
Park Se-hyeon is expected to serve for about 18 months.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)