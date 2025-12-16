Police rescue pianist Lim Dong-hyek shortly after he posted seemingly troubled note
Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 14:04 Updated: 16 Dec. 2025, 14:37
Renowned pianist Lim Dong-hyek was rescued by police shortly after he posted what seemed like a distressing note on Instagram, authorities said Tuesday.
Officers were dispatched at around 8:30 a.m. after receiving a report expressing concern for Lim, according to the Seoul Seocho Police Precinct on Tuesday. Police located and rescued him at a site in Seocho-dong, Seocho District, southern Seoul.
Lim is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, and his condition is not life-threatening, police said.
At 7:34 a.m. Tuesday, Lim posted a lengthy message on Instagram, writing that he had “suffered from severe depression” throughout his life as a performer.
He said many performers are mentally vulnerable because of the sharp contrast between receiving applause from thousands of people and returning alone to a hotel room, adding that the sense of isolation was especially difficult for him due to his disposition.
Lim wrote that while many performers rely on something to endure such pressure, he turned to alcohol, repeatedly quitting and relapsing. He added that he enjoyed nightlife, even knowing it would ultimately lead to emptiness.
He also addressed allegations involving his former wife. In 2019, Lim was accused of sending multiple obscene images and messages to his wife during divorce proceedings, but prosecutors later decided not to indict him.
Regarding the matter, Lim claimed that he did not send obscene messages and that he was not in the midst of divorce proceedings at the time. He alleged that his former wife threatened to make a “false attempt” accusation against him, adding that he has recordings and evidence that would be disclosed later. He also claimed that she had habitually assaulted him.
“I am mentally and physically broken, and I feel extremely lonely and isolated,” Lim wrote. “This world was too harsh for me to live in. In the end, everything is my fault and my responsibility. Thanks to all of you, I was happy, and I am grateful.”
Lim is widely regarded as a figure who helped create the first large-scale popular fan base for a classical musician in Korea, after winning prizes at the Chopin, Tchaikovsky and Queen Elisabeth international piano competitions.
In a separate case, Lim was indicted in 2020 on charges of soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, and was sentenced in September to a fine of 1 million won ($680) in a first-instance ruling.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
