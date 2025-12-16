Seoul to reopen downtown ice skating rink Friday, admission still just 1,000 won
Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 15:37
Seoul will reopen its outdoor ice skating rink in the city’s main square on Friday for 1,000 won (70 cents) a ticket, a price that has remained unchanged for more than 20 years. Admissions are free on its opening day.
The Seoul Plaza in central Jung District will host 52 days of winter skating, with the outdoor rink remaining open through Feb. 8 next year, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday.
This season’s rink adopts the theme “Winter Ring,” with a diamond-shaped structure lit in bright yellow installed around the ice, adding a new visual feature to the downtown landmark.
Admissions are priced at 1,000 won per person per hour, unchanged since the rink first opened in 2004. It's a fraction of those charged at iconic outdoor rinks in other major global cities: at New York’s Rockefeller Center, skating costs at least $22 for a 60-minute session, while admission at London’s Somerset House starts at 11 pounds ($15).
Admission will remain free for overseas visitors holding the Seoul Tour Pass or Discover Seoul Pass. The city will provide skates, helmets, knee pads and other safety gear at no cost, while winter clothing and locker rentals will be available for a fee.
The rink will operate from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sundays through Fridays and until 11 p.m. on Saturdays and public holidays.
An opening ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday, featuring a performance by percussion group Rapercussion, congratulatory messages from Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and other guests, and a figure skating show. The rink will be open to the public free of charge on opening day.
Short track speed skater Shim Suk-hee and figure skater Cha Jun-hwan, both preparing for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, are scheduled to attend the opening event.
Skaters and visitors are also invited to explore winter-themed attractions around the rink.
From Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, promotional booths for luge and bobsleigh will operate on the Seoul Plaza permanent stage, offering hands-on experiences with the Olympic sliding sports.
Throughout the season, visitors will be able to purchase agricultural products and winter snacks from Gunsan, North Jeolla.
“We hope people will visit the Seoul Plaza ice rink and create special memories with their loved ones," said Goo Jong-won, director general of the Tourism and Sports Bureau at the Seoul city government.
