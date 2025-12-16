 Why are you calling me?
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Why are you calling me?

Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 20:30
 
The ruling Democratic Party is pressing ahead with plans to establish a special insurrection tribunal linked to the Dec. 3 martial law declaration last year, arguing that exceptional measures are needed to address suspicions of constitutional violations. Opposition parties have rejected the proposal as unconstitutional judicial pressure. The People Power Party, the main opposition, has instead called for a special counsel investigation into allegations involving the Unification Church, arguing that figures linked to the ruling party are also implicated and that selective probes undermine fairness and public trust. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Why are you calling me?

Tuesday's fortune: Teamwork, staying humble and paying attention go a long way

It’s not over 'til it’s over…

Monday's fortune: Stay attentive to small details

Adding insult to injury

Related Stories

Going from bad to worse

Preventing child abuse together

What?…

Sorry for the nonsense...

After giving a gift…
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)