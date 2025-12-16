Why are you calling me?

The ruling Democratic Party is pressing ahead with plans to establish a special insurrection tribunal linked to the Dec. 3 martial law declaration last year, arguing that exceptional measures are needed to address suspicions of constitutional violations. Opposition parties have rejected the proposal as unconstitutional judicial pressure. The People Power Party, the main opposition, has instead called for a special counsel investigation into allegations involving the Unification Church, arguing that figures linked to the ruling party are also implicated and that selective probes undermine fairness and public trust. [PARK YONG-SEOK]