Bills that threaten the separation of powers must be withdrawn immediately

A series of bills being pushed by the ruling Democratic Party under the banner of judicial reform go far beyond institutional adjustment. Taken together, they amount to a direct challenge to the constitutional principle of separation of powers, the foundation of Korea’s democratic order. Armed with its parliamentary majority, the party is advancing legislation to establish a special tribunal for insurrection cases, create a new crime of “distortion of law,” expand the number of Supreme Court justices and abolish the Court Administration Office in favor of a new Judicial Administration Commission.Judicial independence is the last line of defense in a democracy. Yet these initiatives suggest an effort to reshape the judiciary according to political necessity. If the rule of law is to be preserved, these moves must be halted.Chief Justice Jo Hee-de recently made an unusually direct appeal, telling President Lee Jae Myung that any reform of the judicial system must ultimately benefit the public. The National Conference of Chief Judges issued a rare critical statement, and on Dec. 8, the National Council of Judges also voiced deep concern. Former presidents of the Korean Bar Association and senior figures across legal and civic circles have likewise expressed opposition.The most troubling proposals are the bill to establish a special tribunal for insurrection cases and the bill to criminalize the so-called distortion of law. The special tribunal bill would allow outside actors to intervene in the formation of a court dedicated to specific cases. This runs directly counter to the constitutional right to a fair trial, including the principle of random case assignment.Judicial independence begins with autonomy over judicial appointments and court administration. When the legislature effectively designs tailor-made courts to meet political objectives, it constitutes a clear violation of that independence. In most advanced democracies, special courts are either prohibited or severely restricted because of their vulnerability to political abuse and damage to fairness. History offers stark warnings. Nazi Germany’s People’s Court and the special tribunals of East Germany were used as instruments to purge political opponents. These precedents show how easily special courts can become tools of political retaliation.The proposed crime of distortion of law, which would punish judges or prosecutors for intentionally misapplying statutes, poses an equally fundamental threat. The idea of controlling judicial discretion and independence through criminal sanctions is incompatible with democratic principles. Article 103 of the Constitution guarantees that judges rule according to their conscience and the law. Punishing a judge based on the content of a ruling invites political pressure and abuse.Even in Germany, where the concept originated, the offense has effectively fallen into disuse. Moreover, the Korean bill would extend liability to prosecutors and police investigators, making meaningful criminal investigations nearly impossible. If enacted, judges, prosecutors and police officers would face constant complaints and lawsuits, paralyzing communication and cooperation essential to the pursuit of justice. The result would not be accountability but the erosion of effective law enforcement.Plans to expand the number of Supreme Court justices have also raised suspicions of an attempt to dominate the judiciary. Supporters cite the backlog of appeals, but legal professionals question both the timing and the method. While the current workload of the 14 justices is undeniably heavy, simply increasing the number is not a fundamental solution.A more effective approach would be to strengthen lower courts by increasing judicial staffing and improving the quality of first- and second-instance trials, thereby reducing the number of cases reaching the Supreme Court. Institutional safeguards should also prevent any single administration from dramatically expanding the Court’s membership. Under the proposed changes, the current government could appoint as many as 22 of 24 justices, a scenario that would inevitably fuel accusations of judicial capture.The plan to abolish the Court Administration Office and replace it with a Judicial Administration Commission also carries serious risks. Judicial administration requires a minimum level of internal autonomy to safeguard adjudicative independence. If court administration is placed in the hands of a commission dominated by non-judges, external control over the judiciary would be strengthened and independence weakened. Political influence exerted through administrative oversight could lead to indirect but persistent interference in judicial decision-making via personnel management.Comparable efforts in other countries have consistently failed. In Venezuela and several developing nations, governments used judicial reform as a pretext to seize control of the supreme courts. Once judicial independence collapsed, courts proved unable to check authoritarian power, leading to profound social instability.Judicial independence is the final barrier ensuring that every citizen receives a fair trial. Bills that undermine that independence must be withdrawn without delay.