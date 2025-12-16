Coupang’s Kim hides behind U.S. citizenship to avoid accountability

A parliamentary hearing scheduled for Tuesday effectively lost its substance even before it began. Three senior executives at Coupang, including Executive Chair Bom Kim (Bom-seok Kim), submitted notices of nonattendance, leaving only interim CEO Harold Rogers to appear before the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee. By citing routine reasons such as overseas business schedules, the company’s top leadership once again avoided direct scrutiny, highlighting the limits of symbolic hearings in holding global platform companies accountable.But the issue goes far beyond attendance. Coupang is effectively a national platform, with more than 34 million monthly active users in Korea. The recent large-scale customer data breach cannot be brushed aside as the personal misconduct of a former Chinese employee who has already left the company. Yet Coupang has still failed to provide a clear explanation of the scope of the damage, how the breach occurred or what concrete steps are being taken to prevent a recurrence.This silence is especially troubling given Coupang’s position in the market. As domestic retailers such as Homeplus struggle and are put up for sale, Coupang has consolidated its grip on Korea’s retail sector, generating massive revenue and profits. At the same time, the company has been repeatedly linked to fatal workplace accidents, followed now by a serious data leak. In this context, the spectacle of the company’s ultimate decision-maker retreating behind the shield of U.S. citizenship rather than facing public accountability reflects a profound failure of corporate responsibility.Business leaders are expected to bear responsibility regardless of nationality or borders. Toyota offers a stark contrast. In 2010, when the automaker was engulfed in a global recall crisis, then-CEO Akio Toyoda personally appeared before the U.S. Congress, apologized and pledged reforms. Toyota went on to restore trust and reclaim its position as the world’s leading automaker. Accepting full responsibility for customers became the turning point that transformed crisis into recovery.With Kim declining even a minimal public explanation, it has become clear that summoning him to the National Assembly for criticism alone will not resolve the problem at its root. What is needed instead are technical, administrative and institutional measures. Laws must clearly define the data protection responsibilities of the de facto CEO at large platform companies. Regulatory systems should allow for meaningful legal sanctions when serious data breaches occur, including punitive damages in cases of intent or gross negligence.Major economies are already moving in this direction. The European Union, for example, imposes fines of up to four percent of global annual revenue for large-scale personal data breaches, holding companies accountable regardless of headquarters location or executive nationality. The Coupang case is not an isolated corporate controversy. Repeated security failures at major platforms expose gaps in Korea’s regulatory framework. What Korea needs is not another performative hearing but institutional reform that prevents executives from evading responsibility after the fact.