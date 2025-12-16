Hyundai extends longstanding partnership with World Archery through 2028
Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 16:43
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Hyundai Motor has extended its partnership with World Archery through 2028, continuing its role as title sponsor for major international archery competitions, the company announced on Tuesday.
World Archery oversees international archery competitions and organizes major events such as the World Archery Championships and the Archery World Cup.
Hyundai first signed a partnership agreement with World Archery in 2016. Since then, the automaker has promoted its brand through sponsorships.
The company later expanded the scope of its involvement to include Para-Archery world ranking events and the Archery Indoor World Series.
Under the extended agreement, Hyundai added a robotics sponsorship component, which will allow the company to showcase its robotics technology during broadcasts of major international tournaments.
“This partnership, which began under our executive chair's vision, reflects values deeply rooted in Korean culture and in our company,” President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company José Muñoz said. “We're proud to expand our support to include Para Archery and Indoor Archery, reinforcing our belief that sport, like mobility, should be accessible to everyone. Through this collaboration, we continue to champion precision, inclusivity and innovation on the global stage.”
Hyundai Motor Group has supported archery in Korea for decades.
Chung Mong-koo, the group’s honorary chairman, served as president of the Korea Archery Association beginning in 1985. Since 2005, Euisun Chung, executive chair of Hyundai Motor Group, has held the same position, continuing the group’s long-term backing of the sport.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE SU-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)