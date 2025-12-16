HYBE establishes NFO LLC, plans to take over Tyla's global management
Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 14:59 Updated: 16 Dec. 2025, 15:18
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
HYBE said Tuesday that it has established a new joint venture, NFO LLC, and will take charge of global management for pop star Tyla.
Tyla is a South African singer-songwriter who won the Best African Music Performance award at the 2024 Grammy Awards. She rose to global prominence after her 2023 single “Water” peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Her full-length album “TYLA” was released in March 2024, debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 and later received Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America the same year. Known for a sound that blends Afrobeats, amapiano, pop and R&B, Tyla has amassed more than 3 billion cumulative streams on Spotify alone.
HYBE said it will provide integrated support across key areas essential to the artist’s growth, including global management, touring, marketing and promotion. The company also plans to “pursue synergies across recording, publishing, brand partnerships and merchandise, while building a system to discover and nurture emerging artists in Africa to help strengthen the region’s music ecosystem.”
To that end, HYBE established NFO LLC in partnership with African music industry veterans Brandon Hixon and Colin Gayle. The company said the joint venture will be further strengthened by the involvement of Jen McDaniels, CEO of HYBE America Management, in shaping NFO LLC’s vision and diversified portfolio.
“This partnership marks a significant turning point in HYBE’s global expansion strategy,” said Lee Jae-sang, CEO of HYBE. “By combining the expertise of Brandon Hixon and Colin Gayle with HYBE’s global network and resources, we aim to build a sustainable bridge that allows the artistic talent of African artists to reach fans around the world.”
"We’re entering a moment where African artists have unlimited potential," said Hixon and Gayle. "With HYBE’s collaborative support, we can help them expand their reach while staying true to the roots that make this music extraordinary. HYBE brings a global perspective that complements how we build. Together, we can help artists move freely and tell their stories on the biggest stages."
