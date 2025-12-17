 Forex market to close on Dec. 31, reopen on Jan. 2
Forex market to close on Dec. 31, reopen on Jan. 2

Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 16:45
A trader stands near a screen showing the Kospi, top left, and the foreign exchange rate between dollar and won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in central Seoul on Dec. 17. [AP/YONHAP]

The Seoul Foreign Exchange Market Committee said Wednesday that the Korean interbank foreign exchange market will be closed on Dec. 31.
 
On the first business day of 2026, Jan. 2, the market will open one hour later than usual, at 10 a.m., the committee said.
 

The Korea Exchange operates its regular trading hours from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, excluding public holidays. This schedule applies to the Kospi, Kosdaq and Konex markets.
 
Outside of regular hours, there are additional trading sessions, including premarket and after-hours trading, which allow investors to place orders at set prices or participate in single-price auctions.

