 Kospi opens higher amid mixed U.S. job data
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens higher amid mixed U.S. job data

Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 09:57
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Dec. 17. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Dec. 17. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened higher Wednesday on bargain hunting, while U.S. job data provided a mixed picture of the country's labor market.
 
The benchmark Kospi rose 18.2 points, or 0.46 percent, to 4,017.33 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 
Major stock indexes on Wall Street closed mixed overnight, as the delayed November job data showed a mixed picture of the American labor market.
 
The S&P 500 inched down 0.24 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.6 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.23 percent on Tesla, with shares rising over 3 percent due to positive developments in its Robotaxi business.
 
The U.S. economy added 64,000 jobs last month, according to Labor Department data published on Tuesday. The unemployment rate, however, rose to a four-year high of 4.6 percent.
 
In Seoul, most large-cap shares were mixed.
 
Market top-cap Samsung Electronics added 1.22 percent, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix inched up 0.19 percent.
 
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor moved up 0.35 percent, defense giant Hanwha Aerospace rose 0.8 percent, while biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion dipped 0.16 percent.
 
The won was trading at 1,476 won against the dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 0.07 percent from the previous session's close of 1,477 won.

Yonhap
tags kospi stocks shares market

More in Finance

Kospi opens higher amid mixed U.S. job data

Kospi sheds over 2% amid lingering AI woes

Gov’t to tap National Growth Fund for $20B investment in AI, chips

Kospi opens lower ahead of key U.S. economic data

Pension service extends temporary adjustment period for currency hedging strategy until next year

Related Stories

Seoul stocks open lower on profit-taking

Kospi opens lower on tech, financial losses

Kospi closes higher as investors await key U.S. employment data release

Seoul shares close lower after profit-taking and Powell's comments

Seoul shares close nearly flat with mixed sector performance
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)