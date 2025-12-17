 Kospi soars 1.43% on chip bargain hunting
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi soars 1.43% on chip bargain hunting

Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 17:33
Financial data is seen on a screen inside the dealing room in Woori Bank of central Seoul on Dec. 17. [YONHAP]

Financial data is seen on a screen inside the dealing room in Woori Bank of central Seoul on Dec. 17. [YONHAP]

 
Korean stocks climbed by almost 1.5 percent on Wednesday, as investors went bargain hunting for semiconductor shares. The won dropped to an eight-month low against the dollar.
 
The Kospi rose 57.28 points, or 1.43 percent, to 4,056.41.
 

Related Article

The main bourse recovered to the 4,000 level after sliding to a nine-day low the previous session.
 
Trade volume was moderate at 354.2 million shares worth 12.7 trillion won ($8.6 billion). Winners outnumbered losers 531 to 343.
 
"The Kospi's rise was led by Samsung Electronics and SK hynix. Without their advances, the Kospi would have remained weak," Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said.
 
Lee warned that short-term volatility, citing persisting foreign exchange risks and continued sell-off from foreign investors, may increase.
 
Foreigners sold off a net 28.9 billion won. Institutional investors purchased a net 335.7 billion won, while retail investors offloaded a net 337.7 billion won.
 
Large-cap shares ended mixed.
 
Market top-cap Samsung Electronics rose 4.96 percent to 107,900 won, and its chipmaking rival moved up 3.96 percent to 551,000 won.
 
Battery maker LG Energy Solution slipped 0.6 percent to 415,500 won, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor closed unchanged at 286,000 won. Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace inched down 0.57 percent to 870,000 won.
 
The local currency was quoted at 1,479.8 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., up 0.19 percent from the previous session's close of 1,477 won. It marked the lowest level since April 9, when the won closed at 1,484.1 won against the greenback.
 
Foreign exchange authorities are said to have activated a currency swap with the country's pension operator, a move that came after the two extended the $65 billion currency swap deal by one year.
 
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, ended higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 0.3 basis point to 2.996 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds shed 1.7 basis points to 3.227 percent.

Yonhap
tags Stock Korea Kospi

More in Finance

Kospi soars 1.43% on chip bargain hunting

Forex market to close on Dec. 31, reopen on Jan. 2

Kospi opens higher amid mixed U.S. job data

Kospi sheds over 2% amid lingering AI woes

Gov’t to tap National Growth Fund for $20B investment in AI, chips

Related Stories

Stocks open lower following new U.S. export controls on chips to China

Stocks rebound after Biden promises trillions in spending

Stocks open lower following signs of cooling U.S. economy

Volatility in store for Kospi with spikes in Covid cases

Analysts predict Seoul shares may further decline
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)