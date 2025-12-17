Paper powerhouse
Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 19:46
An employee counts U.S. bills at Hana Bank’s Counterfeit Response Center in Jung District, central Seoul, on Dec. 17, after the won-dollar exchange rate climbed further on foreign investors’ stock sell-offs and briefly surpassed the 1,480 won mark during intraday trading. Authorities are reported to have activated a foreign exchange swap arrangement with the National Pension Service in response to recent volatility.
