Luxury lifestyle meets off-road power with Land Rover’s all-new Defender OCTA

Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 18:27
Today, cars are no longer just a means of transportation. They enable us to travel wherever we want, in the way we choose and in a style that reflects our daily lives and personal tastes. For those who seek to explore life on their own terms, a car goes beyond simple mobility — it becomes a meaningful companion that expands everyday experiences.
Defender, the iconic British off-road marque, has long been at the forefront of this shift. Built on robust mechanical excellence, Defender embodies a spirit of adventure and a distinct lifestyle philosophy, designed with one clear purpose: to go anywhere. As a timeless icon, Defender has continuously evolved over the past 77 years, inspiring generations with its legacy of exploration and discovery.
Earlier this year, Defender opened a new chapter with the domestic launch of the all-new Defender OCTA, the most powerful and luxurious model in the brand’s history.
What makes this model truly special lies not merely in numbers or performance, but in its experience-driven refinement. The all-new Defender OCTA redefines the meaning of driving as a true companion for adventure. It moves freely between city streets and remote terrains, blurring the line between the everyday and the extraordinary, and delivers an engaging, sensory driving experience both on the road and off.
The 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, equipped with mild hybrid (MHEV) technology, delivers outstanding performance with a maximum output of 626 horsepower and an acceleration time of just 4.0 seconds when going from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour (62.14 miles per hour).
The strength of the all-new Defender OCTA lies in its ability to combine “go-anywhere” capability with a sense of enjoyment in any situation. One of the key technologies behind this is the 6D Dynamics suspension with its hydraulic interlinked system. It delivers agile responsiveness and refined ride comfort on-road, while providing exceptional body control and terrain-handling performance off-road.
The interior features a harmonious blend of semi-aniline leather, Kvadrat™ materials, rectangular perforations and distinctive Defender wordmarks, delivering a bold yet refined atmosphere. The interior features Body and Soul Seats, a tactile audio system developed with Canada’s SUBPAC™, allowing occupants to feel low-frequency sound through vibrations.
Enhancing collectability, the Defender OCTA Edition One is a limited model produced only in its first year. It features exclusive Faroe Green and Carpathian Grey colors, chopped carbon fiber details and distinctive “Edition One” branding.
