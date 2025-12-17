한때는 꿈이었지만… MZ세대에겐 매력 잃어가는 '아메리칸 드림'
Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 10:16
For young Koreans, 'American dream' is fading as realities set in
한때는 꿈이었지만… MZ세대에겐 매력 잃어가는 '아메리칸 드림'
Friday, Dec. 12, 2025
Rooted deeply in Korea’s postwar aspirations, the notion of the “American dream” used to hold powerful sway for Koreans, reflected in an enduring obsession with pursuing English education, attending Ivy League universities and securing jobs at Big Tech firms.
be rooted deeply in: 깊이 뿌리내린
hold powerful sway: 강력한 힘을 발휘하다
be reflected in: 반영된
한국의 전후 성장기와 맞물려 뿌리내린 ‘아메리칸 드림’은 영어 교육에 대한 집착, 아이비리그 진학, 빅테크 회사 입사라는 목표에서 반영되듯 강력한 영향력을 발휘해왔다.
Even for employees at Korea’s major conglomerates, a stint in the United States was often considered a badge of honor, ensuring a fast track to promotion.
stint: 보직, 일
a badge of honor: 명예 훈장
fast track: 고속
한국 대기업 직원들 사이에서도 한때 미국 파견 경험은 일종의 '명예 훈장'처럼 여겨졌고, 고속 승진을 보장하는 코스로 통했다.
While that perception of prestige has worked well for older generations, the luster has gradually faded among young employees in their 20s and 30s.
prestige: 명성
luster: 빛
fade: 바래다
하지만 명성과 지위를 상징하던 인식은 기성세대에겐 유효했지만, 20~30대 젊은 세대 사이에선 그 빛이 점차 바래고 있다.
Reduced Korean interest in living and working in the United States can be attributed to a complex web of factors, including high living costs, safety concerns and the widespread availability of quality English education in Korea.
be attributed to: ~의 요인이 작용한
a complex web of: 복잡한
quality: 우수한, 양질의
최근 한국인들의 미국 거주 및 근무에 대한 관심이 줄어든 데는 높은 생활비, 안전 우려, 그리고 한국 내에서 양질의 영어 교육 발달 등 여러 복합적인 요인이 작용하고 있다.
High-profile incidents, like the recent Georgia detention case of Korean workers, have further strengthened a sense of hesitation toward the United States.
high-profile: 파장이 큰
hesitation: 거리낌, 머뭇거림
여기에 최근 조지아주에서 발생한 한국인 근로자 집단 구금 사건 등 사회적 파장을 일으킨 사건들은 미국에 대한 거리낌을 더 키웠다.
This shift poses a serious challenge for companies like Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor, which are now under growing pressure to dispatch more employees to the United States as part of expanded investments tied to recent trade agreements.
pose a challenge: 부담을 주다
be under pressure: 압박을 받다
dispatch: 파견하다
이 같은 인식 변화는 미국 내 투자를 확대하고 있는 삼성전자, 현대자동차 등 국내 대기업들에 상당한 부담으로 작용하고 있다. 최근 관세 협상 타결에 따른 투자 확대로 인해 미국 파견 인력을 늘려야 하는 압박이 있기 때문이다.
Samsung Electronics stands as the biggest Korean employer in the United States based on publicly available data, with 12,235 regular employees recorded as of the end of 2024.
stand as: 기록하다
regular employees: 정규직
as of: (시기 등의) 기준
공개된 자료에 따르면, 삼성전자는 2024년 말 기준 1만2235명의 정규직 직원을 미국 내에서 고용하며 한국 기업 중 가장 많은 현지 고용 규모를 기록하고 있다.
Its annual environmental, social and governance report doesn’t break down employees by nationality, but a substantial portion of them consist of Korean employees on assignment.
break down: 세부적으로 구분하다
nationality: 국적
employees on assignment: 주재원
다만 삼성전자의 ESG 연간보고서에는 국적별 인원을 세부적으로 구분하지 않지만, 상당수는 한국 본사에서 파견된 주재원인 것으로 알려졌다.
“Since Samsung has offices in around 70 countries, the company openly recruits overseas assignees through internal bulletin boards,” said a Samsung employee based in Gyeonggi. “In the past, the United States was overwhelmingly popular, but that's no longer the case,” she said.
openly: 공개적으로
overwhelmingly: 압도적으로
no longer: 더 이상 ~가 아니다
경기도에 근무 중인 한 삼성전자 직원은 “삼성은 70여 개국에 법인이 있어 사내 게시판을 통해 공개적으로 해외 파견 지원을 받는다”며 “예전엔 미국이 압도적으로 인기 많았지만 지금은 그렇지 않다”고 말했다.
Against this backdrop, the recent detention of over 300 Korean workers in Georgia – mostly dispatched from battery maker LG Energy Solution – has served to further increase Koreans' reluctance.
serve to: ~하는 역할을 하다
reluctance: 거리낌
이런 가운데 LG에너지솔루션의 협력사 등을 포함해 300명이 넘는 한국인 근로자들이 미국 조지아주에서 구금됐던 사건은 미국 파견에 대한 거리낌을 더욱 키우는 계기가 됐다.
“We are at a point where the pace of construction and demand for Korean workers are simply outpacing the number of staff available for U.S. assignments,” said a source working at a major Korean battery firm. “Since the factories built by Korean firms are often located in remote, rural areas, it makes the positions less appealing to younger, unmarried staff."
outpace: ~을/를 앞서다
rural: 시골
appealing: 매력적인
국내 배터리 업계 관계자는 “현재는 공장 건설 속도나 파견 수요가 실제 파견 가능한 인력보다 앞서고 있는 상황”이라며 “대부분의 공장이 외곽 시골 지역에 있어, 젊고 미혼인 직원 입장에서는 매력이 떨어진다”고 말했다.
In the past, an overseas stint represented a show of corporate loyalty, but now the post itself doesn’t ensure much since performance assessments are based on more numeric and objective achievements.
a show of: ~을 드러내는
loyalty: 충성심
numeric: 숫자의
objective: 객관적인
과거엔 해외 근무가 회사에 대한 충성심을 드러내는 방식이었지만, 지금은 객관적인 숫자를 기반으로 한 실적 중심의 평가 체계가 정착되며 해외 파견 만으로 인정받기 어려운 구조가 됐다는 설명도 나온다.
