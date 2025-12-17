 Corporate growth, profitability improve in Q3 on semiconductor uptrend: BOK
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Corporate growth, profitability improve in Q3 on semiconductor uptrend: BOK

Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 15:42
Samsung Electronics HBM4, a sixth-generation high-bandwidth memory solution for AI and HPC applications, on display during the 2025 Korea Tech Festival in Seoul on Dec. 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Samsung Electronics HBM4, a sixth-generation high-bandwidth memory solution for AI and HPC applications, on display during the 2025 Korea Tech Festival in Seoul on Dec. 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Korean companies reported improved overall growth and profitability in the third quarter, driven by robust semiconductor exports amid an AI boom, the central bank said Wednesday.
 
The combined sales of 26,067 companies subject to external audits rose 2.1 percent from a year earlier in the July to September period, reversing a 0.7 percent on-year decline in the second quarter, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 

Related Article

  
"The increase in sales was driven by rising exports of high value-added products, such as HBM and DDR5, amid expanding global AI investment, along with higher memory prices," Moon Sang-yoon, chief of the BOK's corporate statistics team, told a press briefing.
 
Sales growth in the machinery and electrical and electronics industries jumped 8.9 percent, more than quadrupling from 2.2 percent in the previous quarter. Excluding these industries, the sales growth rate stood at around 1.1 percent.
 
"The strong performance by some large e-commerce retailers, increased sales of imported EVs and solid earnings at digital platform companies also contributed to the upturn," Moon added.
 
Profitability indicators also improved.
 
The operating profit margin of the surveyed companies stood at 6.1 percent in the third quarter, up from 5.8 percent a year earlier.
 
Financial stability indicators strengthened as well.
 
The debt-to-equity ratio declined to 88.8 percent in the third quarter from 89.8 percent in the second quarter, while companies' reliance on borrowing fell 0.4 percentage point to 26.2 percent.
 
"Negative effects from new U.S. tariffs continued into the third quarter, but uncertainty has largely eased, and the strong performance of the semiconductor industry helped offset the impact," Moon said.

Yonhap
tags AI Semiconductor profitability

More in Industry

Korea to push for service sector FTA with China, CPTPP affiliation for export momentum

Electronics, telecommunications shipments hit record high in 2024 on AI demand

Corporate growth, profitability improve in Q3 on semiconductor uptrend: BOK

CJ Group chairman reviews regional expansion in food, entertainment and beauty on UAE trip

Singer Bada of S.E.S. fame to launch beauty brand next year

Related Stories

Samsung's Taylor plant to produce Tenstorrent's AI processors

One trillion won committed to AI chip development

3 ex-Sapeon employees charged over leaked 'key' AI technology

Groq raises $640 million in Samsung-led Series D round

Congress moves to limit advanced chip exports to China despite objections from Nvidia's Huang
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)