 Korea, Japan discuss stronger mineral resources cooperation amid global competition
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Korea, Japan discuss stronger mineral resources cooperation amid global competition

Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 16:38
Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan speaks at the Government Complex Sejong in Sejong on Dec. 17. [NEWS1]

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan speaks at the Government Complex Sejong in Sejong on Dec. 17. [NEWS1]

 
Korea and Japan held their second round of mineral resources cooperation dialogue on Wednesday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation amid intensifying global competition over critical resources, Seoul's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said.
 
At the meeting, the two sides focused their discussions on a joint response to the recent fall in copper treatment and refining charges, and bolstering bilateral cooperation in multilateral frameworks, such as the Minerals Security Partnership, according to the Industry Ministry.
 

Related Article

The dialogue was attended by officials from the Seoul ministry and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.
 
The two sides also explored ways to enhance cooperation on the joint development and production of critical minerals in third countries.
 
The resources dialogue between Seoul and Tokyo was launched in February as part of efforts to bolster supply chain cooperation between the two countries, as they share a similar industrial structure centered on advanced industries, such as semiconductors and batteries, according to the ministry.
 
The ministry said Seoul seeks to expand critical mineral cooperation with like-minded countries amid the increasing bloc formation of supply chains led by the United States and China.

Yonhap
tags Mineral resources Japan Korea dialogue

More in Industry

Korea claims a dismal 1% of AI startup investment through Q3

Lawmakers slam 'cowardly' Coupang founder for hiding behind foreign executives

Lee scolds state-run oil firm over offshore fuel project

Korea, Japan discuss stronger mineral resources cooperation amid global competition

Korea to push for service sector FTA with China, CPTPP affiliation for export momentum

Related Stories

Close S. Korea-Japan coordination crucial amid Trump policy moves: ex-Japanese minister

Gov't to review support for critical minerals recycling industry

Senior diplomats of Korea, Japan to hold 'strategic dialogue' this week

Korea, Western Australia agree to boost ties on energy, key minerals

Korea to cut dependence on China for key minerals
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)