Singer Bada of S.E.S. fame to launch beauty brand next year

Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 10:23
Singer Bada is shown in a video uploaded by Kolmar Korea as part of a series where she explores beauty tips and advertises the cosmetics firm's products. [KOLMAR KOREA]

Singer Bada, best known as a member of girl group S.E.S., will launch a beauty brand early next year, developed with cosmetics manufacturing giant Kolmar Korea, her agency Wavenine said Wednesday.
 
The singer developed the products with Kolmar with input from her experiences using makeup and beauty products for skin, body and hair over three decades of working in the K-pop space, according to Wavenine. 
 

The singer first started working with Kolmar while appearing on the cosmetics firm's original YouTube series that aired in 2024. She has worked with the company's research and development (R&D) team since then to develop her product line, the agency said.
 
“I'm doing my best to create the safest and most effective beauty products,” Bada said in a statement released by her agency, adding that she is developing them with the consumer standards she applies to herself and her family in mind.
 
Kolmar will conduct the brand's R&D and manufacture the products. Humiere, an affiliate of retailer Venice F&B, will be in charge of brand operations, management and retail.
 
Bada debuted as a member of SM Entertainment's S.E.S. in 1997 and has been active as a solo artist and as a musical actor since the group's disbandment in 2002. 
 
The singer apologized after falsely advertising a beauty product in a YouTube video in August this year, where she claimed the item was popular in Australia. Viewers pointed out that the product in question was not of Australian origin.
 
The singer later said she was reading from a script provided by the brand.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
