'2026 Korea Grand Sale,' the country's iconic shopping tourism event, returns bigger and better than before
Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 18:25
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
From massive flight discounts to K-beauty perks and free admission to historic palaces, Korea's biggest shopping tourism event is back, and it's starting earlier than ever before to give winter-weary travelers more reason to visit.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Visit Korea Committee announced the start of the 2026 Korea Grand Sale, which will run through Feb. 22, 2026. The Korea Grand Sale was first launched in 2011 and brings together the private sector with over 1,750 companies across industries such as travel, hospitality, retail, dining, transportation and beauty.
Ten Korean carriers, including Korean Air, are offering up to 96 percent off international flight tickets to Korea.
Hotels are introducing experiential packages: Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul, for example, is providing guests with free access to its ice rink and free admission passes to traditional palaces, and Courtyard by Marriott Seoul Namdaemun is giving Olive Young gift cards to customers who book its “Discover K-Beauty” package.
Participating retailers — including major department stores, duty-free shops, outlets, supermarkets and convenience stores — are offering benefits such as tiered gifts, discount coupons, membership upgrades, complimentary drinks and welcome gifts, all tailored to improve any foreign shopper's experience.
Event organizers specifically targeted brands favored by international tourists, collaborating with them to provide online and in-person promotional events, discounts of up to 90 percent off and commemorative gifts.
The sale has also led to a new shopping hub — centered on enhancing customer engagement — aimed at revitalizing the local shopping district. Located on the first floor of the Noon Square shopping mall in Myeongdong, the “Welcome Center” provides information on special events and exclusive discounts happening in the mall's stores; features photo spots; and hosts receipt-based giveaways and other prize draws.
“Play Trucks” will be dispatched to popular tourist destinations. They will first be dispatched to Seoul's Jamsil area on Friday before appearing in Daejeon, Busan, Jeonju and other cities through Jan. 31, 2026. These trucks, in partnership with participating businesses, will offer localized events and retail benefits to support regional economies.
“We hope this year’s event will offer foreign tourists a rich experience thanks to its benefits and the vibrant appeal of K-culture,” said Second Vice Culture Minister Kim Dae-hyun. “We also hope the Korea Grand Sale serves as a solid foundation for sustainable and balanced growth in Korea’s inbound tourism market.”
