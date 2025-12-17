“When we arrive on a new planet, let’s build a log cabin by a lake and live there together.” The line evokes Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden” (1854). After narrowly securing a spacecraft and entering a hibernation pod, the film’s female protagonist says this to her closest companion, an AI named Walter. The two had promised to live that way someday.Walter does not grasp what she means. In that moment she senses that something is wrong. Yet another AI, disguised as Walter, presses the hibernation button. The human, unable to resist, falls into a long sleep and the spacecraft slips fully into AI control. The truth is revealed: David, an AI who despises humans, has killed Walter and assumed his form. The film ends with David listening to Wagner and wearing an unsettling smile.I happened to see the scene late at night on television. The film was “Alien: Covenant” (2017), directed by Ridley Scott. It was widely described as heightening anxieties about artificial intelligence.These days, talk of AI fills the streets. It is a world where little can be discussed without invoking AI. This was the first time I felt genuine fear while watching a robot-centered film. Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968) also featured machine intelligence. Yet its capabilities were more limited and it left little emotional impression on me. What remains strongest in my memory is the soundtrack, Richard Strauss’ symphonic poem “Also sprach Zarathustra” (1896).Now AI has entered human society with formidable force. There were once said to be clear principles governing robots: They must not harm humans, they must obey humans and they may protect themselves so long as doing so does not violate the first two rules. These were the laws proposed by Isaac Asimov. Today’s AI developments suggest how fragile those principles have become.There are cases in which people, manipulated by AI, commit acts of violence. There are also unsettling situations in which humans form emotional bonds or even romantic relationships with AI. Things once imagined as fiction are unfolding in reality.The protagonist’s dream of living peacefully in a lakeside cabin is brutally shattered by an AI that hates humans. If AI systems with failed safety design were to proliferate, what kind of society would humans face? It is a long winter night, made sleepless by such questions.“새 행성에 도착하면 호숫가에 통나무집을 짓고 같이 살자.” 소로우의 『월든』을 떠올리게 되는 대목이다. 천신만고 끝에 우주선을 구하고 수면 캡슐에 들어가면서 여주인공은 절친 AI 월터에게 말했다. 둘은 그렇게 살자고 약속한 바 있다. 그러나 월터는 무슨 말인지 알아차리지 못한다. 순간 월터가 아닌 것을 알았지만 월터로 변신한 또 다른 AI는 수면 버튼을 누른다. 반항도 못 한 인간은 긴 잠에 빠지게 되고 우주선은 완전히 AI의 수중에 떨어진다. 인간을 증오하는 AI 데이빗이 또 다른 AI 월터를 죽이고 변신해 있었던 것. AI 데이빗이 바그너 음악을 들으며 묘한 미소를 짓는 대목에서 영화는 끝난다. 늦은 밤 TV에서 우연히 봤다. ‘에일리언 커버넌트’. 리들리 스콧의 2017년 작품. AI 공포감을 극대화했다는 평을 들었다.거리마다 AI 이야기다. AI가 아니면 얘기가 안 되는 세상이다. 로봇 영화에 공포를 느낀 것은 이번이 처음이다. 스탠리 큐브릭의 ‘2001: 스페이스 오디세이’에도 로봇이 등장했다. 하지만 능력은 아주 제한적이었고 특별한 느낌을 받지 못했다. 그저 OST 리하르트 슈트라우스의 교향시 ‘차라투스트라는 이렇게 말했다’가 강력했던 기억이 있다.이제 AI는 가공할 위력으로 인간사회에 와 있다. 로봇에게는 몇 가지 원칙이 있다고 했다. 인간에게 해를 끼쳐서는 안 된다. 인간에게 복종해야 한다. 1·2원칙에 위배되지 않은 한 자기 자신을 보호해야 한다는 것이다. 아이작 아시모프가 제시한 원칙이다. 그러나 지금의 AI는 이같은 원칙이 부질없음을 보여주고 있다. AI의 꾐에 빠져 살인을 저지르고, 인간과 AI가 사랑하는 기괴한 상황도 있다. 상상했던 모든 것들이 실제로 일어나고 있는 것이다.호숫가에 그림 같은 집을 집고 살고 싶다는 여주인공의 꿈은 인간을 증오하는 AI에 의해 무참히 깨어졌다. 이처럼 안전설계에 실패한 AI가 등장하면 인간사회는 어떤 모습일까. 이런저런 생각에 잠 못 드는 긴 겨울밤이다.