Is gov't infighting over North Korea policy reviving the autonomy-alliance divide? (KOR)

Tensions between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Unification over control of North Korea policy are escalating. On Tuesday, Seoul and Washington held their first follow-up talks to the South Korea–U.S. summit joint fact sheet, but the Ministry of Unification did not attend. Instead, it held a separate briefing on North Korea policy for members of the diplomatic corps in Seoul and representatives of international organizations. The ministry said it stayed away because issues related to inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation should be discussed directly between the Unification Ministry and the U.S. side. As a result, the first working-level consultation proceeded awkwardly with only the Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry present.The Unification Ministry’s hard line reflects concern that the new consultations could evolve into a revival of the South Korea–U.S. Working Group launched in 2018 under the Moon Jae-in administration. That body was created to strengthen coordination during efforts to advance North Korea’s denuclearization and inter-Korean cooperation. At the time, Seoul was led by the Foreign Ministry. The Unification Ministry argues that Washington’s strict approach to humanitarian aid and other cooperation measures, coupled with what it saw as a passive response by the Foreign Ministry, ultimately stalled inter-Korean engagement.Those concerns are not without precedent. After North Korea blew up the inter-Korean liaison office in June 2020, Kim Yo-jong, a senior official of the Workers’ Party, blamed the Seoul-Washington Working Group, saying it was imposed by “the United States as the master.” Within South Korea’s ruling camp, the group was even denounced as an “imperial residency,” and it was disbanded just two years after its creation. With the second Donald Trump administration recently announcing new sanctions, the Unification Ministry appears to fear a repeat of that episode and has opted for an outright boycott.The dispute has since taken on ideological overtones. Six former unification ministers have publicly argued that North Korea policy cannot be entrusted to a Foreign Ministry that lacks understanding of inter-Korean relations. Their intervention has revived the longstanding clash between so-called autonomy-oriented and alliance-oriented camps in Korea’s foreign policy debates.Amid this turmoil, the presidential office has failed to play its role as coordinator. Denuclearization and inter-Korean cooperation are inseparable issues that require careful alignment across ministries. Yet the presidential office has largely tolerated the independent course taken by Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, who has consistently advocated easing sanctions and scaling back joint South Korea–U.S. military exercises. Only after the dispute boiled over did it reportedly issue a warning urging restraint. National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said the government would continue efforts to speak with one voice on external issues. Still, the Unification Ministry’s absence from the latest talks raises doubts about whether that message is being heeded.The government must now recalibrate its North Korea policy through rigorous internal debate led by the presidential office. Once a direction is set, all ministries should present a unified external stance, even if internal disagreements remain. President Lee Jae Myung holds the key. Continued discord within the government will do nothing to advance solutions to the North Korean nuclear issue or to ensure the effective implementation of South Korea–U.S. trade and security agreements.대북 정책 주도권을 놓고 벌이는 외교부와 통일부의 갈등이 점입가경이다. 한·미 당국은 어제(16일) 첫 ‘한·미 정상회담 조인트 팩트시트 후속 협의’를 진행했는데, 이 자리에 통일부는 불참했다. 대신 주한 외교단과 국제기구 관계자를 대상으로 대북 정책 설명회를 열었다. 전날 통일부는 “남북대화와 교류 협력 등 대북 정책 관련 사안은 통일부가 미국 측과 협의할 예정”이라고 불참 이유를 밝혔다. 결국 첫 한·미 실무 협의는 외교부와 국방부만 참여한 채 진행되는 볼썽사나운 모양새를 연출했다.통일부가 강경 입장을 보이는 것은 이번 협의가 문재인 정부 때인 2018년 북한 비핵화와 남북 협력 추진 과정에서 한·미가 공조 강화를 위해 발족한 ‘한·미 워킹그룹’의 재판이 될 것을 우려해서다. 당시 한국 측 대표는 외교부가 맡았는데, 대북 인도적 지원 등 남북 협력 사안에 엄격한 잣대를 들이대는 미국 입장에 외교부가 적절히 대응하지 못해 결국 남북 협력이 좌초됐다는 게 통일부의 판단이다.실제 2020년 6월 남북연락사무소 폭파 직후 북한 김여정 노동당 부부장은 “상전인 미국이 강박하는” 한·미 워킹그룹에 책임을 돌렸다. 이후 여권에서 ‘일제 통감부’라는 극단적인 주장까지 나오면서 결국 한·미 워킹그룹은 출범 2년 만에 없어졌다. 최근 2기 트럼프 행정부가 새 제재를 발표하자, ‘제2의 한·미 워킹그룹’ 사태를 우려한 통일부가 아예 보이콧에 나선 것이다. 급기야 통일부 전직 장관 6명이 “남북관계를 이해하지 못하는 외교부에 대북 정책을 맡길 수 없다”고 가세하면서 해묵은 자주파-동맹파 간 갈등마저 재점화하고 있다.상황이 이 지경인데 부처 간 이견을 조정해야 할 대통령실은 제 역할을 하지 못하고 있다. 북한 비핵화와 남북 협력은 동전의 양면같이 분리할 수 없는 사안이기에 부처 내 이견 조율이 필요하다. 그런데 대통령실은 그간 대북 제재 완화 등을 주장해 온 정동영 통일부 장관의 독자 행보를 사실상 방치하다가 결국 이런 사태까지 초래했다. 대통령실은 뒤늦게 두 부처에 자중하라는 ‘경고’를 했다고 한다. 위성락 국가안보실장도 “정부가 대외 문제에 한목소리로 대처할 수 있도록 계속 노력하겠다”고 했다. 그러나 통일부가 불참한 이번 한·미 협의를 볼 때 대통령실의 영(令)이 제대로 먹히는지 의문이다.정부는 이제라도 대통령실 중심으로 치열한 내부 토론을 거쳐 대북 정책 방향을 조율해야 한다. 이렇게 결정된 정책 방향에는 불만이 있더라도 모든 부처가 외부적으로 한목소리를 내야 한다. 키는 이재명 대통령이 쥐고 있다. 정부 내 엇박자는 북핵 문제 해결과 한·미 통상·안보 합의 이행에 아무런 도움이 되지 못한다.