BTS's 2017 track 'Anpanman' finds chart resurgence almost 8 years after release
Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 11:53
Boy band BTS's 2017 hip-hop track "Anpanman" is climbing up the charts almost eight years after its release, with the septet's fans getting ready to welcome back for its highly anticipated comeback track and world tour next spring.
"Anpanman" sat atop Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart for the week of Dec. 20, seven years and seven months after its release as a B-side on BTS's third full-length album "Love Yourself 'Tear.'" The song also topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 75 regions around the world earlier this month.
"Anpanman" is a hip-hop dance track that highlights the message of hope and energy. Anpanman is also the name of a character from Japanese anime that helps defeat evil with the power of goodwill.
"The fact that the song is gaining love so much is evidence that ARMY is gathering support for BTS's comeback in spring next year," the band's agency, BigHit Music said in a press release.
Members' solo tracks also remain strong on music charts around the world. Jungkook's solo track "Seven "(2023) sits at No. 150 of the Billboard Global 200 chart, as well as Jin's "Don't Say You Love Me" at No. 166.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
