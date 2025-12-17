Rookie band AxMxP drops Christmas classic mashup music video
Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 09:45
KIM JU-YEON
Rookie K-pop band AxMxP released a music video featuring its rock mashup of Christmas classics "A Holly Jolly Christmas" (1964) and "Jingle Bell Rock" (1957) on Tuesday.
The band members are shown decorating a Christmas tree with ornaments before launching into a remix of the classic holiday songs famously sung by Burl Ives and Bobby Helms, respectively.
The rock band, the latest to come from agency FNC Entertainment, made its debut with a full-length album "AxMxP" on Sept. 10. The name stands for "Amplify Music Power," but also alludes to amp, the electronic device that boosts the volume for electric guitars or bass, according to the agency.
The four-member band is set to perform at year-end festivals this month, including Someday Christmas 2025 in Busan and the Innomas Music Series in Daegu. AxMxP will also perform at the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon at the Inspire Arena in Incheon on Dec. 25.
