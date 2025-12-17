 Rookie band AxMxP drops Christmas classic mashup music video
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Rookie band AxMxP drops Christmas classic mashup music video

Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 09:45
Stills from AxMxP's new music video where the members perform a mashup of "A Holly Jolly Christmas" (1964) and "Jingle Bell Rock" (1957). [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

Stills from AxMxP's new music video where the members perform a mashup of "A Holly Jolly Christmas" (1964) and "Jingle Bell Rock" (1957). [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Rookie K-pop band AxMxP released a music video featuring its rock mashup of Christmas classics "A Holly Jolly Christmas" (1964) and "Jingle Bell Rock" (1957) on Tuesday.
 
The band members are shown decorating a Christmas tree with ornaments before launching into a remix of the classic holiday songs famously sung by Burl Ives and Bobby Helms, respectively.
 

Related Article

The rock band, the latest to come from agency FNC Entertainment, made its debut with a full-length album "AxMxP" on Sept. 10. The name stands for "Amplify Music Power," but also alludes to amp, the electronic device that boosts the volume for electric guitars or bass, according to the agency.
 
The four-member band is set to perform at year-end festivals this month, including Someday Christmas 2025 in Busan and the Innomas Music Series in Daegu. AxMxP will also perform at the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon at the Inspire Arena in Incheon on Dec. 25.
 
 

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags axmxp fnc entertainment christmas

More in K-pop

Rookie band AxMxP drops Christmas classic mashup music video

Stray Kids' Hyunjin best suited to make Christmas-themed solo album, fans say

A year after NewJeans-ILLIT clash, copyright conundrum still engulfs K-pop

Artist, idol... philosopher? In Nietzsche-inspired homecoming, G-Dragon teases his next big ‘bang.’

JYP Entertainment hosts EDM DAY event highlighting social impact initiatives

Related Stories

New rock band AxMxP to debut next year

FNC's new boy band AxMxP to debut with a full-length album

FNC Entertainment bands to play Band Kingdom 2025

Boy band P1Harmony to conclude 'Harmony' series with 'All In'

P1Harmony to release first English-language album, 'EX'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)