 'Golden' stays on Billboard Hot 100 for 25th week
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

'Golden' stays on Billboard Hot 100 for 25th week

Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 10:11
A still from "KPop Demon Hunters" is seen in this image provided by Netflix. [YONHAP]

A still from "KPop Demon Hunters" is seen in this image provided by Netflix. [YONHAP]

 
"Golden," off the soundtrack of the Netflix hit "KPop Demon Hunters," has stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 for its 25th consecutive week.
 
"Golden" fell a notch to No. 5 on Billboard's main singles chart released Tuesday. It has been one of the biggest hits this year, having spent eight nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1.

Related Article

 
The top of the latest chart was dominated by holiday classics, including "All I Want for Christmas Is You" (1994) by Mariah Carey.
 
On the Billboard 200, the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack remained at No. 3 for its 25th consecutive week on the main albums chart.
 
The K-pop octet Stray Kids placed two albums on the Billboard 200, with "Do It" at No. 10 and "Karma" at No. 160.
 
"Do It" became the group's eighth No. 1 album upon its release in late November.

Yonhap
tags KPop Demon HUnters golden

More in Movies

Works from Korea's Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival to be available to watch on Netflix

'Golden' stays on Billboard Hot 100 for 25th week

'Zootopia 2' reclaims No. 1 spot at box office, grosses $1B worldwide

Late actor Kim Ji-mee honored with Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit

Maggie Kang leads honorees at 2025 Korea Content Awards as Netflix, tvN and comic series also recognized

Related Stories

'Golden' tops British chart for sixth week

'Golden' remains at No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100

'Golden' singer EJAE signs with U.S. agency WME

'Golden' from 'Demon Hunters' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th week

'Golden' unseats 'Ordinary' to recapture No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)