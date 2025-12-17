'Golden' stays on Billboard Hot 100 for 25th week

"Golden," off the soundtrack of the Netflix hit "KPop Demon Hunters," has stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 for its 25th consecutive week."Golden" fell a notch to No. 5 on Billboard's main singles chart released Tuesday. It has been one of the biggest hits this year, having spent eight nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1.The top of the latest chart was dominated by holiday classics, including "All I Want for Christmas Is You" (1994) by Mariah Carey.On the Billboard 200, the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack remained at No. 3 for its 25th consecutive week on the main albums chart.The K-pop octet Stray Kids placed two albums on the Billboard 200, with "Do It" at No. 10 and "Karma" at No. 160."Do It" became the group's eighth No. 1 album upon its release in late November.Yonhap