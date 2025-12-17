 Works from Korea's Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival to be available to watch on Netflix
Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 12:04
The 21st Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival poster [NETFLIX]

Netflix has teamed up with Korea's Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival to give its users a chance to watch award-winning works from the festival as well as those created by its judges, starting on Christmas Eve.
 
Thirteen films will be available, including the four winners of the Grand Prize: "Those who leave buy flowers" by Nam So-hyeon, "Fake Lies" (2024) by Hwang Jin-seong, "The Mountain Between Us" by Kim Su-hyeon and "Planet Spoilia" by Lee Se-hyung. 
 

The Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival is one of Korea's most prestigious short film festivals and began in 2002. The 21st edition took place in October and drew in 75,000 audiences around the country. The collaboration comes as part of Netflix's efforts to form a healthy ecosystem with the local film industry and nurture promising talent in the Korean content scene.
 
"The possibility brought by the vast range of subjects and challenges that the Korean short film scene is so rich," said Netflix Korea's film department director. "Just as the works from the Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival are presented for the first time on Netflix, we will endeavor to more actively bridge the works by up-and-coming creators and the audience."

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
