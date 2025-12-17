 Crypto trading platform Upbit will be 40th Golden Disc Awards' main sponsor
Crypto trading platform Upbit will be 40th Golden Disc Awards' main sponsor

Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 14:02
The 40th Golden Disc Awards poster [GOLDEN DISC AWARDS ORGANIZING COMMITTEE]

The 40th Golden Disc Awards poster [GOLDEN DISC AWARDS ORGANIZING COMMITTEE]

 
Crypto trading platform Upbit will join the 40th Golden Disc Awards as the event's main sponsor, the organizing committee said on Wednesday.
 
To celebrate the news, Upbit is holding an event for crypto traders. Ten Upbit users who trade more than 100,000 won ($67.55) by midnight on Dec. 23 can apply — by that same date — to win not only a ticket to the award ceremony but also a complimentary flight to the host city. Details can be found on the Upbit app and website.
 

Related Article

 
Upbit will also present a popularity award at the ceremony. The winner of the award is decided entirely by fan votes.
 
The 40th Golden Disc Awards will take place at the Taipei Dome in Taiwan on Jan. 10, 2026.
 
Eighteen prominent K-pop acts will perform at the ceremony, including boy bands Stray Kids, Ateez, Monsta X and ZeroBaseOne; girl groups Le Sserafim and IVE; and singer Jennie of Blackpink.
 
The Golden Disc Awards unveiled new trophy designs and a new award category to celebrate its 40th year.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
