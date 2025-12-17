For 'Culinary Class Wars 2,' more is better as new season cranks up the heat
Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 17:37 Updated: 17 Dec. 2025, 17:46
- KIM JI-YE
Netflix’s hit cooking survival series “Culinary Class Wars” (2024-) is back with season two, and its producers promise even greater focus on the food, introducing more ingredients and dishes compared to the first one.
The first three episodes dropped on Netflix on Tuesday.
“This time, we really wanted to go all the way with the idea of letting the food lead the show,” said producer Kim Eun-ji during a press conference for the show in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Wednesday. “If you watch through to the end, you’ll see that far more dishes are created compared to season one.”
She added that it was a result of viewer feedback from the first season, which asked for more head-to-head cooking battles. “We decided to take the cooking missions all the way. I can say with confidence that an incredible number of dishes will be created during this season.”
Produced by Kim Hak-min and Kim Eun-ji, who helmed the first installment, the new season follows the original structure, in which lesser-known cooks, dubbed the Black Spoons, are pitted against top-tier chefs, dubbed the White Spoons.
There is a kick, however, with two "hidden" White Spoon chefs returning after appearing in the first season.
“When we talked about bringing back contestants for another try, we started by asking ourselves who viewers would be most curious about after season one and who they would want to see more of,” producer Kim Hak-min said.
Kim Eun-ji described the duo as key figures in the opening stages of the competition, recalling their turns in front of the judges as one of the season’s highlights, as the feedback determined how many Black Spoon chefs advanced to the next round.
“I still vividly remember how quiet it became when they were judged,” producer Kim Eun-ji said. “No one said a word. It was so silent you could almost feel the stillness in the air.”
Eight of the show’s contestants attended the press event, sharing their ambitions and experiences. Venerable Sunjae, Hou Deok-juk, Son Jong-won and Jung Ho-young from the White Spoons, along with French Papa, Witch with a Wok, Brewmaster Yun and Little Tiger from the Black Spoon attended the event.
“I wanted to introduce my own distinctive take on K-Chinese cuisine that hasn’t been done before,” said the Black Spoon’s Witch with a Wok, who has been cooking Chinese cuisine for 25 years. “I also joined the show with a strong determination to break the glass ceiling in the culinary world and open up new ground as a woman."
French Papa from the Black Spoons shared an emotional experience watching the first three episodes with his son, who has a developmental disability.
“My son looked a bit puzzled when watching the scenes I appeared in, but more than anything, he stayed very focused. He kept smiling the whole time. But he seemed to like chef Kim Do-yun more than me,” he said, adding that the show itself gave him a sense of “comfort” after struggling with whether he should continue cooking or not.
Venerable Sunjae, known for her temple cuisine, described her approach to the competition by referring to each participant as a “practitioner,” adding that “all of everyday life is a form of practice.”
“Just as I met so many practitioners through this program, I hope viewers will also take the time to see how they think about food and the effort put into it,” the monk said.
Though it was a global hit, casting was not an easy task. For the last season, the producers revealed that chef Choi Hyun-seok had been one of the most difficult contestants to recruit. This time, it went to chef Son, according to Kim Eun-ji. Chef Son is the head chef of two one-star Michelin restaurants — Eatanic Garden and Lamant Secret.
“Chef Son had us on edge,” the producer said. “He completely turned us down the first time. But a few weeks later, we decided to take one more crazy shot and reach out again, and that shot brought him on board, which we’re incredibly grateful for.”
The controversial decision to maintain celebrity chef Paik Jong-won as the judge of the show alongside chef Ahn Sung-jae was also addressed. Paik, the CEO of franchise operator Theborn Korea, has been under public scrutiny since early this year after the company was accused of violating multiple laws related to food hygiene, advertising and labeling, for which it was later cleared.
“We are taking the feedback from viewers very seriously. No matter what the response is, we are keeping our eyes and ears open and listening closely," producer Kim Hak-min said.
With the show gaining a global following, both producers and contestants said they hoped to promote Korean culture and cuisine.
“Since the show did quite well overseas, while preparing season two, we did think about how we could contribute — even in a small way — to promoting Korea,” producer Kim Hak-min said. And that intention is reflected in the Black Spoon-versus-White Spoon face-off centered on the country's signature ingredients, featured in the third episode.
The season will run for 13 episodes, one more than the previous installment. The producers expressed confidence that the expanded format would deliver even more enjoyment.
“The season has been increased to 13 episodes, and we’re confident that means even more fun and emotional moments,” Kim Eun-ji added. “Each week, viewers can expect the kind of excitement and enjoyment they’ve been hoping for and more.”
The show will be released every Tuesday on Netflix.
