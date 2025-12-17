SHINee's Key admits to receiving unlicensed medical treatment, says he'll step down from shows
Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 16:37 Updated: 17 Dec. 2025, 17:00
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
SHINee’s Key admitted in an online post on Wednesday to receiving unlicensed medical treatment at home from the controversial “injection auntie,” who is suspected of providing the same illegal services to comedian Park Na-rae. Key apologized for the controversy and announced that he would step down from all of the television programs he is currently appearing on.
“Key first encountered the person in question as a doctor after visiting a hospital in Gangnam District at the recommendation of an acquaintance,” Key’s agency SM Entertainment said in a press release on Wednesday. “Key continued to receive treatment at the hospital, and recently, when visiting the hospital was difficult, he received treatment at home several times.”
“Key thought the woman was a doctor, and since she hadn’t commented separately on the matter, Key didn’t anticipate that receiving treatment at home would be problematic,” the agency added.
Key also wrote a personal apology on his Instagram account, denying that he knew about the “injection auntie” being unlicensed.
“I apologize for causing concern to many due to the stories surrounding myself,” wrote Key on Instagram. “I am sorry for delaying my response, as I was also confused and taken aback by new information that I had just learned of.”
“I have always prided myself on being able to distance myself from such matters, but I feel so ashamed and sorry to the many people who believed in me and supported me, as I think that thought has prevented me from looking after my surroundings more wisely,” Key wrote. “I will do whatever is in my power in relation to this issue and I sincerely apologize.”
Previously, photos of Key’s dog were posted on online by the “injection auntie,” evoking calls from fans and the public for Key to explain his involvement with the person and whether he had also received unlicensed injections like Park.
Key, who was traveling in the United States this month on a solo tour, including stops in Los Angeles, Oakland and Chicago, did not make a formal statement until Wednesday. He did, however, skip the studio recording of MBC's "I Live Alone" (2013-) on Dec. 8, citing his overseas tour commitments.
SM Entertainment also addressed the delay in its statement Wednesday, saying that the difficulty in quickly issuing a statement was due to the need to communicate with various stakeholders related to the overseas tour schedule and activities.
“He is deeply confused and reflects on his ignorance," SM Entertainment said. "Recognizing the gravity of this matter, Key has decided to withdraw from his current schedule and appearances on programs.”
Park, who appeared with Key on "I Live Alone," has been engulfed in a major scandal since early this month, after her former managers publicly accused her of workplace abuse, verbal and physical mistreatment and unpaid labor practices, triggering a police investigation and legal battles between the parties.
The controversy widened when reports emerged that she received medical injections and prescriptions from an unlicensed caregiver, in violation of the Medical Service Act. As the allegations intensified, Park voluntarily stepped down from several variety shows.
The entertainment industry also warned against illegal medical practices and abuse toward managers on Wednesday, with the Korea Entertainment Management Association issuing an official statement.
"Park's actions are a serious matter that undermines the good morals and order of the popular culture and arts industry and hinders its development," said the association on Wednesday.
The association also called for a thorough investigation regarding the claim that Park's managers were not covered by insurance.
Update Dec. 17, 2025: Story was updated to include statement from Korea Entertainment Management Association
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)