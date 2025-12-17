 Former deputy foreign minister appointed as ambassador to Indonesia
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Former deputy foreign minister appointed as ambassador to Indonesia

Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 13:08
Yoon Soon-gu, then deputy minister for political affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, delivers opening remarks at an intergovernmental consultation of the 2018 Northeast Asia Peace and Cooperation Forum at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 28, 2018. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Yoon Soon-gu, then deputy minister for political affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, delivers opening remarks at an intergovernmental consultation of the 2018 Northeast Asia Peace and Cooperation Forum at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 28, 2018. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Former Deputy Foreign Minister Yoon Soon-gu was appointed as the new Korean ambassador to Indonesia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday, in a regular reshuffle that also included announcements on two new consular generals.
 
Yoon, a retired career diplomat who previously served as ambassador to Egypt and ambassador to Belgium with concurrent accreditation to the European Union, will lead the diplomatic mission in Jakarta, the Foreign Ministry said.
 

Related Article

Yoon served as deputy foreign minister for political affairs under the Moon Jae-in government from 2017 to 2019 and has recently worked on the presidential policy planning committee for President Lee Jae Myung.
 
Lee Young-chae, a professor at Japan's Keisen University, was appointed as consul-general in Osaka. Lee is known for his expertise in Japan-related affairs.
 
Lee Joon-ho, a career diplomat and former ambassador to Qatar, will serve as consul-general in Atlanta in the U.S. state of Georgia.
 

Yonhap
tags korea diplomacy ambassador indonesia

More in Diplomacy

Former deputy foreign minister appointed as ambassador to Indonesia

Korean ambassador to China urges deeper bilateral cooperation, exchanges

Unification Ministry's absence at South Korea-U.S. talks raises questions on government coordination efforts

Korea urges Japan to fulfill its pledge on Unesco-listed forced labor site

U.S. diplomats highlight focus on aligning foreign aid with Trump policy priorities

Related Stories

Acting U.S. ambassador to Seoul eyes stronger alliance

Embassy of Luxembourg opens in Seoul

Anticyberbullying activist Min Byoung-chul hosts farewell lunch for outgoing Philippine ambassador

Mea culpa or what else?

New Korean ambassador to China stuck in limbo thanks to impeachment crisis
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)