Former deputy foreign minister appointed as ambassador to Indonesia

Former Deputy Foreign Minister Yoon Soon-gu was appointed as the new Korean ambassador to Indonesia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday, in a regular reshuffle that also included announcements on two new consular generals.Yoon, a retired career diplomat who previously served as ambassador to Egypt and ambassador to Belgium with concurrent accreditation to the European Union, will lead the diplomatic mission in Jakarta, the Foreign Ministry said.Yoon served as deputy foreign minister for political affairs under the Moon Jae-in government from 2017 to 2019 and has recently worked on the presidential policy planning committee for President Lee Jae Myung.Lee Young-chae, a professor at Japan's Keisen University, was appointed as consul-general in Osaka. Lee is known for his expertise in Japan-related affairs.Lee Joon-ho, a career diplomat and former ambassador to Qatar, will serve as consul-general in Atlanta in the U.S. state of Georgia.Yonhap