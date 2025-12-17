Korean ambassador to China urges deeper bilateral cooperation, exchanges

Korean Ambassador to China Ro Jae-hun has stressed the importance of expanding communication and exchanges between the two countries as he met with senior Chinese officials in Beijing.Ro made the call during a reception event hosted by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) at the National Museum of China on Tuesday, noting recent positive developments in bilateral ties, including President Lee Jae Myung's summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering last month.The reception was attended by Li Shulei, head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee, SCIO Director Mo Gaoyi and other officials.Li and Mo expressed hope that Seoul and Beijing would continue efforts to overcome shared challenges and improve bilateral ties.Ro was appointed in October as the first Korean ambassador to Beijing under the Lee administration, launched in June.Yonhap