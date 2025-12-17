 Stray Kids' Hyunjin best suited to make Christmas-themed solo album, fans say
Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 09:00
The winning piece of fan art celebrating Hyunjin's selection as the “vocalist best suited for a Christmas-themed solo album.” [PICNIC]

Boy band Stray Kids member Hyunjin has been selected as the “vocalist best suited for a Christmas-themed solo album,” according to the K-pop voting platform Picnic.
 
The vote was held over two weeks, from Nov. 14 to 28, with the participation of fans from 175 countries worldwide.
 
According to the platform, fans directly selected the winners based on their assessment of artists’ vocal tone, image and stage expressiveness in terms of how they match with Christmas and year-end sentiments.
 

Hyunjin ranked first with a total of 165,389 votes. He was followed by the girl group i-dle‘s Shuhua with 159,522 votes and aespa’s Winter with 138,071 votes, placing second and third, respectively.
 
In June, Hyunjin featured on “Always Love,” a collaboration with American singer-songwriter d4vd.
 
Stray Kids topped the U.S. Billboard 200 albums chart with its album “Do It,” released in November. The group also won Album of the Year, one of the four grand prizes, at the 2025 MAMA Awards with its fourth full-length album, “Karma.”
 
“This result reflects Stray Kids’ growth over the past year and Hyunjin’s solidified artistic standing within the group,” Picnic said in a press release.
 
In collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily, the K-pop–themed voting platform Picnic holds weekly polls on various topics related to K-pop stars.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
