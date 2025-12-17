TV chef Lee Yeon-bok takes part in Hanyang University's '1,000 won breakfast' initiative
Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 12:31 Updated: 17 Dec. 2025, 12:34
- YOON SEUNG-JIN
Chef Lee Yeon-bok visited Hanyang University in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on Monday to take part in the school’s campaign offering breakfast dishes for 1,000 won ($0.68).
Lee, who specializes in Korean-style Chinese cuisine, is widely known for his appearances on cooking television programs such as “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” (2014– ) and “Cook Representative” (2016).
Held during the final exam period for the last semester of 2025, the "1,000 won breakfast" event featured special menu items prepared by Lee, including jajangmyeon (black bean noodles), menbosha (fried shrimp sandwich) and xiaolongbao (soup dumplings). Celebrities, including Kim Hieora, known for Netflix’s “The Glory” (2022), and Nam Bo-ra, who starred in “The Moon Embracing the Sun” (2012) and “Live Your Own Life” (2023), also joined in serving meals to students.
“I learned about this meaningful meal program through the university's President Lee Ki-jung, and I decided to take part to contribute in any way I could,” Chef Lee said.
“With the hope of being a small source of strength for students studying hard for their finals, we prepared this special event,” Lee said. “We will continue to run various programs aimed at strengthening campus community culture and enhancing student welfare.”
The “1,000 won breakfast” initiative is a welfare program jointly operated by Seongdong District and Hanyang University to support students amid constantly rising prices.
