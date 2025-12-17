 Kim Jong-un visits family mausoleum for anniversary of father's death
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Kim Jong-un visits family mausoleum for anniversary of father's death

Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 09:21
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, fifth from left, and other senior officials from the ruling Workers' Party and military pay tribute to the late Kim Jong-il in a visit to Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang as the North marks the 14th anniversary of the former leader's death. Kim Jong-un visited at midnight on Dec. 16, state-run media reported. [KOREAN CENTRAL TELEVISION]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, fifth from left, and other senior officials from the ruling Workers' Party and military pay tribute to the late Kim Jong-il in a visit to Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang as the North marks the 14th anniversary of the former leader's death. Kim Jong-un visited at midnight on Dec. 16, state-run media reported. [KOREAN CENTRAL TELEVISION]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the mausoleum housing the bodies of the country’s ruling Kim family to pay tribute to his late father, Kim Jong-il, on the 14th anniversary of the former leader’s death, state media reported Wednesday.
 
Kim visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang at midnight on Tuesday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
 

Related Article

 
He was pictured visiting alongside other senior officials from the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and the military in a photo released by KCNA.
 
The Kumsusan Palace of the Sun contains the mummified bodies of Kim Il Sung, the founder of the North Korean government and the current leader's grandfather, and Kim Jong-il. Both are publicly displayed. They died on July 8, 1994, and Dec. 17, 2011, respectively. 
 
Kim Jong-un has visited the mausoleum each year around the anniversary of Kim Jong-il’s death, except in 2022, when the visit was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 
 
The current leader's visit comes five days after the ruling Workers' Party concluded a three-day plenary session that prepared for its congress set to take place early next year.
 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and other senior officials from the ruling Workers' Party and military visit the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang as the North marks the 14th anniversary of former leader Kim Jong-il's death. Kim Jong-un visited at midnight on Dec. 16, state-run media reported. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and other senior officials from the ruling Workers' Party and military visit the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang as the North marks the 14th anniversary of former leader Kim Jong-il's death. Kim Jong-un visited at midnight on Dec. 16, state-run media reported. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]


BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags kim jong-un pyongyang north korea kim jong-il

More in North Korea

Kim Jong-un visits family mausoleum for anniversary of father's death

Unification Ministry's absence at South Korea-U.S. talks raises questions on government coordination efforts

South Korea conducts artillery drills near maritime border as North ignores proposal for talks

North Korean leader's wife spotted with what appears to be a Gucci handbag during factory visit

New guided missiles deployed with capability of striking North Korean artillery

Related Stories

North Korea calls for loyalty to its leader on founder's death anniversary

North's Kim Jong-un sets goals to strengthen self-defense for next year in party meeting

Kim Jong-un's annual mourning proves he's alive

North Korea holds children's union congress for first time in five years

Kim Jong-un celebrates 80th of late father near Mount Paektu
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)