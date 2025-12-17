UN Command publicly opposes bill to grant South's government control over DMZ access
Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 12:53
The United Nations Command (UNC) issued a formal statement on Tuesday, opposing a legislative push in Korea’s National Assembly that would grant the Korean government authority over civilian access to the southern half of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) bisecting the Korean Peninsula.
In a rare public announcement, the UNC emphasized that under the Korean War Armistice Agreement, the command retains full authority to regulate access to areas south of the military demarcation line (MDL) within the DMZ.
In its “UNC Statement on UNCMAC [UNC Military Armistice Commission] authorities and procedures,” published on its official website, the UNC cited Article 1, Paragraph 10 of the Armistice Agreement, which states, “Civil administration and relief in that part of the Demilitarized Zone which is south of the Military Demarcation line shall be the responsibility of the Commander-in-Chief, United Nations Command.”
The statement also underscores Article 1, Paragraph 9: “No person, military or civilian, shall be permitted to enter the demilitarized zone except persons concerned with the conduct of civil administration and relief and persons specifically authorized to enter by the Military Armistice Commission.”
“UNCMAC carefully reviews and approves or denies access based on established processes that ensure the movement of people within the DMZ is not perceived as provocative or could pose a security risk to personnel and visitors,” the address continues. “We remain committed to maintaining the Armistice and stability on the Korean Peninsula with the optimistic hope that a permanent peace treaty can be achieved.”
The statement is seen as an unusual move by the UNC, as it rarely publicly voices its position on specific domestic legislative initiatives.
The liberal Democratic Party’s Reps. Lee Jae-gang and Han Jeoung-ae recently introduced separate bills that seek to allow the Korean government to access to the DMZ for nonmilitary and peaceful purposes.
Currently, access to the DMZ is exclusively controlled by the UNC under the Armistice Agreement. However, lawmakers — including Lee — argue that this level of restriction is excessive, especially considering the Armistice's preamble states that the agreement is “purely military in character.”
The Ministry of Unification has expressed support for the bill, saying it agrees with the legislative intent. Unification Minister Chung Dong-young pointed to the case of Kim Hyun-jong, the first deputy director of the presidential Office of National Security who was denied access to the DMZ, and framed the issue as one of national sovereignty.
Despite this, the UNC reiterated its stance during a recent meeting with the head of the Ministry of Government Legislation, stating that DMZ access control falls entirely under its authority, regardless of purpose. Its latest statement reaffirms this position publicly.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
