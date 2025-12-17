 Unification minister urges reopening of inter-Korean exchanges, cooperation
Unification minister urges reopening of inter-Korean exchanges, cooperation

Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 19:15
Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, left, talks to Na Sang-ho, head of Won Buddhism, during a meeting in Seoul on Dec. 17, in this photo provided by the Ministry of Unification. [YONHAP

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, left, talks to Na Sang-ho, head of Won Buddhism, during a meeting in Seoul on Dec. 17, in this photo provided by the Ministry of Unification. [YONHAP

 
Unification Minister Chung Dong-young called for the reopening of stalled inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation on Wednesday, pledging the government's full efforts to re-engage North Korea.
 
Chung made the remarks during a meeting with Na Sang-ho, executive leader of Won Buddhism, a modern homegrown Buddhist path, as North Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's overtures for talks.
 

"[The government] is going to make extraordinary efforts to turn 2026 into a starting point for peaceful coexistence," Chung told Na, noting that Wednesday marks the seventh year since the two Koreas last held talks, during a sports-related meeting on Dec. 18, 2018.
 
"The history of inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation should be wide open again," he said.
 
Na expressed hope that inter-Korean ties would see a breakthrough during Chung's term, pledging efforts to open engagement with North Korean religious entities to help drive inter-Korean relations.

Yonhap
