President Lee upbraids civil servants for policy briefing obfuscations
Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 14:03
President Lee Jae Myung reprimanded public officials for giving evasive or inconsistent answers during policy briefings held on Wednesday, stressing that civil servants should fear the people.
“There are times when what is said during briefings is different from what is said afterward,” Lee said during opening remarks at a policy briefing held at the Government Complex Sejong. “One must be afraid of the public and the people.”
The president criticized some officials for political behavior, saying, “Maybe they’re too entrenched in politics, but there are people whose words change from one minute to the next. It is not acceptable to make one statement in a briefing and say something entirely different later.”
While Lee prefaced his comments by saying this was more of a cultural issue than a matter involving a particular individual, his remarks were widely interpreted as a veiled reference to Lee Hak-jae, head of Incheon International Airport Corporation. Lee, whom the president previously criticized during a briefing, held a separate press conference to voice his objections.
“Administration is different from politics. This place is for administration,” President Lee said. “One must be afraid of the public and the people.”
He revisited a case raised during last week's policy briefing regarding the smuggling of foreign currency, pointing to an inconsistency in the airport authority’s stance.
“The airport chief initially said it was their responsibility, then later said it was the customs office’s job,” Lee said. “Then I saw online comments on related articles saying the airport corporation is responsible because it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Customs Service. I actually learned about it from those comments. The public already knows everything.”
In response to criticism from opposition lawmakers that his remarks toward the airport chief amounted to political persecution, Lee retorted, “Have I ever criticized or penalized someone based on their political leanings? If someone is competent, I use them regardless of where they come from.”
“Some have said I’m teaching people how to commit crimes,” he continued. “But the issue was something even the previous administration put out in a press release. Should we stay silent and open the doors to crimes? If that logic stands, does the show ‘Love and War’ teach people how to cheat?”
"Love and War" refers to the KBS drama series "Marriage Clinic, Love & War" (1999-2014), which reenacted various divorce stories.
Lee issued a stern warning about the overall culture in the civil service: “People could exaggerate in politics or while drinking, but it is utterly wrong to avoid responsibility or distort facts with lies in public administration.”
“It’s fine not to know something. If you don’t know, study and make up for it,” he said. “But you are still responsible for not knowing. The greater the authority, the greater the responsibility. It is shameless theft to enjoy honor and benefits but refuse to take responsibility.”
Regarding his decision to livestream the policy briefings, he defended the move, saying, "Although some find it uncomfortable, everything should be disclosed as much as possible."
"In the past, certain media outlets acted as gatekeepers and only showed the information they deemed necessary,” he said. “But now, the public watches and judges in real time. Today’s people can instantly overpower even armed troops under martial law. Power does not belong to the president alone. The public sees, judges and remembers — even when silent.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)