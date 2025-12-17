 Active-duty soldier detained for alleged sexual misconduct with minor
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Active-duty soldier detained for alleged sexual misconduct with minor

Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 10:24
Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Station in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi [GYEONGGI BUKBU PROVINCIAL POLICE]

Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Station in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi [GYEONGGI BUKBU PROVINCIAL POLICE]

 
Police detained an active-duty soldier on suspicion of luring a middle school girl to a motel after offering her money and coercing her into a sexual act, sources said on Wednesday.
 
The Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency said it booked the Army soldier without detention on charges of violating the Child Welfare Act.
 

Related Article

The soldier allegedly contacted the girl through social media and offered her 100,000 won ($75) before taking her to a motel and demanding a sexual act in October.
 
Police arrested the soldier near the motel later that night after the girl’s parents reported the incident.
 
The soldier admitted to the allegations, telling investigators he acted “out of curiosity,” police said.
 
Police plan to refer the case to prosecutors.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags korea soldier minor

More in Social Affairs

Bar owner sentenced to 18 months after getting customers drunk and overcharging them

Active-duty soldier detained for alleged sexual misconduct with minor

Ex-vice land minister arrested over favoritism allegations related to presidential residence relocation

Mass hacking of IP cameras leave Koreans feeling vulnerable in homes, businesses

Successful matchmaking program turns rural Daegu district into hotbed of love

Related Stories

U.S. airman at Gunsan partly convicted for sexual assault on Korean woman

Man sentenced to probation for exploiting schoolgirl in Korea

Court rules soldier who concealed DUI conviction isn't entitled to pension

Feeding the troops

Man arrested on charges of assaulting minor in park
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)