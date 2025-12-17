Active-duty soldier detained for alleged sexual misconduct with minor
Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 10:24
Police detained an active-duty soldier on suspicion of luring a middle school girl to a motel after offering her money and coercing her into a sexual act, sources said on Wednesday.
The Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency said it booked the Army soldier without detention on charges of violating the Child Welfare Act.
The soldier allegedly contacted the girl through social media and offered her 100,000 won ($75) before taking her to a motel and demanding a sexual act in October.
Police arrested the soldier near the motel later that night after the girl’s parents reported the incident.
The soldier admitted to the allegations, telling investigators he acted “out of curiosity,” police said.
Police plan to refer the case to prosecutors.
