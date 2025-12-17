 Korea to use Saemangeum wetland for testing antidrone equipment
Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 15:42
Police conduct an antiterrorism exercise involving drones in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 20. [NEWS1]

Korea plans to test antidrone equipment at the Saemangeum wetland in the country's southwestern region, officials said Wednesday, as the country seeks to sharpen response capabilities against rising drone threats.
 
Under an agreement jointly signed by the Science Ministry, the arms procurement agency and the Saemangeum Development and Investment Agency, the government plans to conduct the tests at the reclaimed land in North Jeolla.
 

The move enables relevant ministries to safely test antidrone technologies that involve the use of electromagnetic shielding, without breaching the safety and telecommunications rights of the public, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said.
 
The Saemangeum wetland was created under a state project aimed at developing a 409-square-kilometer (101,082-acre) reclaimed area by 2050, equivalent to around two-thirds of the capital city of Seoul.
 

Yonhap
